Estonia to contribute to EU's Red Sea region military operation for 1 year

News
EU flag.
EU flag. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia will participate in the European Union's military operation EUNAVFOR Aspides in the Red Sea region for at least one year, the government agreed on Thursday.

In recent months, attacks by Houthi rebels on cargo and warships in the Red Sea have worsened the security situation in the entire region.

The EU launched the military operation in February to restore freedom of navigation on the Red Sea. It aims to ensure the safety of vessels in the region by protecting ships from attacks and escorting vessels within the entire operational area.

The operation is defensive, with no military strikes conducted against land targets within the operation, the Ministry of Defense said.

"Despite the war in Europe, we must be ready to contribute to other hot spots in the world together with our Allies, because it also affects our security here in Europe. Moreover, the attacks in the Red Sea region have an impact on world economy and trade," Minister of Defense of Estonia Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur and Minister of Climate Kristen Michal at a press conference on October 10, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The operation is coordinated with the Prosperity Guardian coalition of the willing, led by the United States. Greece is the lead country of the European Union operation. France, Germany and Italy contribute vessels.

Finland, Sweden, Poland, Spain, Czechia, Romania, Portugal, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Austria, Malta and Cyprus have agreed to participate.

An Estonian naval service member will be stationed on board of the Italian Navy vessel as soon as possible, in line with the existing mandate of the Riigikogu.

The operational area includes Bab el Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz, the Red and Arabian seas and the international maritime routes of Aden, Oman and the Persian Gulf, where the Houthi rebels have carried out numerous attacks, especially against merchant ships, since October 2023.

Such attacks endanger the lives of seafarers, limit the freedom of navigation and the right to pass through straits for the purpose of transit, as stipulated in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the ministry said.

The Houthi attacks have a detrimental effect on commercial shipping and the economies of the countries of the European Union and the Red Sea region.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:55

Estonia to contribute to EU's Red Sea region military operation for 1 year

17:17

Russian court liquidates St. Petersburg Society of Estonian Culture

16:49

Studded tires must be removed by March 31

16:19

Ministry and EKI heed justice chancellor in dictionary reform dispute

15:43

Long-serving ISS deputy director Aleksander Toots steps down

15:38

First unit of the Eesti Power Plant to be taken apart and moved to Ukraine

15:22

Prime minister: No need for ultimatums during Tallinn coalition negotiations

15:05

Outgoing EDF chief in Japan: Estonia should double its defense spending

15:00

ERJK opens investigation into who paid for foreign minister's promo clip

14:25

Business associations: Revenue only aim of sweetened drinks tax

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.03

Liquids, electronics hand luggage removal rules lifted at Tallinn Airport

10:01

Driving test results hinge on individual examiners in Estonia

27.03

Foreign investor planning billion-euro methanol plant in Pärnu

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.03

Estonia's purchasing power slipped in 2023

26.03

Bank of Estonia: 6-month Euribor may start to fall in spring

27.03

Flights between Tartu, Helsinki begin on March 31

26.03

Motion of no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart as Tallinn mayor passes vote

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo