Galleries: Youth song festival participants, organizers take on e-dictation

News
Participants and organizers of the XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival taking part in the National Language Day e-dictation.
Open gallery
17 photos
News

ERR's Vikerraadio took in close to 11,000 entries to Tuesday's annual Native Language Day e-dictation contest and, while getting around all of these would be a challenge, ERR was able to catch up with participants in the 2023 Youth Song and Dance Festival (XIII noorte laulu- ja tantsupidu), an event which inspired this year's text.

While the e-dictation text was on their favorite topic this year, the song festival itself, those taking part still had plenty to think about, drilling down to every hyphen and capital or lower-case letter.

Kersti Seitam the XIII Youth Song Festival organizer, while in the process of writing up the text, noted that: "The song and dance festival in still has a lowercase letter in this sentence."

This turned out to be a debatable issue, since Lydia Rahula, conductor of the combined choirs at the festival, said: "I used to write it with a capital letter myself, but I no longer do."

"Linda kivi (a large rock in Ülemiste järv in Tallinn, one which has folk tale significance) should also be written with a capital letter," opined, Aarne Saluveer, head of the girl choir of the XIII Youth Song Festival, while Juhan Uppin, general manager of the folk music festival, disagreed.

While the XIII Youth Song Festival artistic director Pärt Uusberg, was first to complete the e-recital, but not because it was easy, this didn't mean he found it easy, he said. "No, actually it wasn't. It just came in such a fashion that I wanted to get it sent off quickly. When I listened back to it later, I also found I had made some mistakes."

A lack of hyphenation in a compound, Võrtsjärve-äärses, meaning in the vicinity of Võrtsjärv, a lake, tripped up many people.

Of the total 10,900 number of entries, close to 1,000 contained one more mistakes, meaning 8,432 were actually flawless.

The overall winner, ie. who wrote up a mistake-free text and submitted it more quickly than anyone else, was Martin Leis, Vikerraadio announced.

Hundreds of schools as well as companies, organizations and institutions, plus private individuals, take part in the Native Language Day each year.

This year, the text was inspired by the Youth Song and Dance Festival, the 2023 Year of Movement and poet Artur Alliksaar, while participants were also encouraged to share photos of their taking part (see galleries).

The day falls on the birthday of Kristjan Jaak Peterson (1801-1822), regarded as the father of modern Estonian poetry.

The XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival takes place on July 2 this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:48

Around 13,000 Russian citizens in Latvia face language exam pressure

16:12

Culture ministry unable to complete audit of Tallinn Music Week organizer Updated

15:51

Former Covid scientific council chief Irja Lutsar rules out ministerial job

15:33

Estonian exporters feeling stiff competition, says economist

15:29

Central bank: Q4 2022 current account deficit due to reduced exports growth

14:45

Lineup announced for this year's Tallinn Music Week

14:01

Apartment associations and government calm in face of EU renovation plan

13:26

Turkey may ratify Finland NATO membership next month, sources say

12:57

Tennis chief: WTA stance on Russian players made Tallinn event complicated

12:20

Global Estonian Report: March 15-22

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08:44

British, German jets combine to escort Russian plane near Estonian airspace

13.03

Construction work on new Tallinn tramline starts Monday

14.03

Almost no interest among Ukrainian refugees to move from Estonia to Finland

14.03

Estonia Explained part six: The language has issues

14.03

More than 240 native languages spoken in Estonia, census shows

10.03

Kadri Liik: Russia has gone from an authoritarian to a totalitarian state

14.03

Over 40,000 customers left Eesti Energia's universal service last week Updated

14.03

Eesti 200 after narrower definition of hate speech

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: