AI platform takes part in national e-dictation, throws in a few errors

While nearly 11,000 people took part in Tuesday's Native Language Day e-dictation, one entry was also submitted by an artificial intelligence (AI), and while it did not emerge as the winner, with the odd mistake cropping up, the tech finished the dictation quickly and in one take.

The speech recognition tech – not ChatGPT in fact, but called Kiirkirjutaja, and developed by the Institute of the Estonian Language (EKI) is used at Riigikogu sessions and in the simultaneous subtitling of live ERR broadcasts, so the pressure, were computers actually able to feel pressure in that sense, was on for the Vikerraadio-broadcast e-dictation on Tuesday morning.

The EKI wrote on its own social media page that: "Kiirkirjutaja listened to the text only one time through, and halted writing as soon as the announcer had enunciated the last word. As its name suggests, it is a quick writer, but since a text of such complexity is not usually used in this tech's development and work, it also committed some errors."

These mainly related to punctuation, an issue which also dogged some of Kiirkirjutaja's human competitors, while it also made some spelling mistakes, and failed to recognize one proper name (Friedrich Kuhlbars, 1843-1924, an Estonian poet) altogether.

A video of Kiirkirjutaja in action during the e-dictation (in Estonian, obviously) is below.

--

