AI platform takes part in national e-dictation, throws in a few errors

News
Human participants during Tuesday's e-dictation.
Human participants during Tuesday's e-dictation. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

While nearly 11,000 people took part in Tuesday's Native Language Day e-dictation, one entry was also submitted by an artificial intelligence (AI), and while it did not emerge as the winner, with the odd mistake cropping up, the tech finished the dictation quickly and in one take.

The speech recognition tech – not ChatGPT in fact, but called Kiirkirjutaja, and developed by the Institute of the Estonian Language (EKI) is used at Riigikogu sessions and in the simultaneous subtitling of live ERR broadcasts, so the pressure, were computers actually able to feel pressure in that sense, was on for the Vikerraadio-broadcast e-dictation on Tuesday morning.

The EKI wrote on its own social media page that: "Kiirkirjutaja listened to the text only one time through, and halted writing as soon as the announcer had enunciated the last word. As its name suggests, it is a quick writer, but since a text of such complexity is not usually used in this tech's development and work, it also committed some errors."

These mainly related to punctuation, an issue which also dogged some of Kiirkirjutaja's human competitors, while it also made some spelling mistakes, and failed to recognize one proper name (Friedrich Kuhlbars, 1843-1924, an Estonian poet) altogether.

A video of Kiirkirjutaja in action during the e-dictation (in Estonian, obviously) is below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kerttu Kaldoja

Source: ERR Menu

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:00

It may take a few days for lower fuel prices to reach gas stations

12:56

AI platform takes part in national e-dictation, throws in a few errors

12:29

Jaak Aaviksoo: Billions instead of millions

12:22

Court rules libel damages stand in radio host racial slurs petition case

11:04

One dead in overnight Saaremaa village house fire

10:34

State puts former national museum building in Tartu back on auction

10:32

Selling tickets could help keep public transport going

10:08

'Esimene stuudio': Coalition negotiators so far undecided on state finances

08:50

Finnish president: Turkey may approve NATO application on Friday

08:19

Foreign minister calls for halving of US$60 Russian oil price cap

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.03

British, German jets combine to escort Russian plane near Estonian airspace

15.03

Around 13,000 Russian citizens in Latvia face language exam pressure

15.03

ERR in Donbas takes a flight in Ukrainian combat helicopter

15.03

Estonia's trade with Central Asian countries explodes

07:35

University of Tartu students stand in line for €20 handout

15.03

Gallery: Recent election results clear signal to Russia, says Steinmeier

13.03

Construction work on new Tallinn tramline starts Monday

14.03

Almost no interest among Ukrainian refugees to move from Estonia to Finland

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: