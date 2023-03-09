Vikerraadio's annual Native Language Day e-dictation taking place March 14

News
Students taking part in Estonia's annual e-dictation exercise at Lõpe School, northwest of Pärnu.
Students taking part in Estonia's annual e-dictation exercise at Lõpe School, northwest of Pärnu. Source: reader photo
News

Hosted by Vikerraadio for the 16th time next week, Estonia's e-dictation exercise is one of the most anticipated events to mark Native Language Day on March 14 each year. This time, the text of the exercise putting writers to the test has been inspired by the Youth Song and Dance Festival, the 2023 Year of Movement and poet Artur Alliksaar.

Each year, hundreds of schools as well as growing numbers of companies, organizations and institutions take part in the live nationwide writing exercise. This year, organizers are inviting Song and Dance Festival performers specifically to mark themselves as such on the e-dictation exercise submission page.

On the day of the exercise next Tuesday, March 14, the e-dictation entry form will go live on Vikerraadio's homepage beginning at 10 a.m. Estonian time (UTC+2).

The text of this year's e-dictation exercise will be read live on Vikerraadio beginning at 10:25 a.m., and participants will have until 11 a.m. to submit their entries. The exercise text will be recited live on air several times in a row.

Vikerraadio managing editor Kaja Kärner reciting the text of the e-dictation exercise live on air. March 14, 2021. Source: e-etteütlus

The e-dictation page has also been adapted for use by blind and low-vision participants, and deaf and hard of hearing participants can participate via a video version of the text that will be released simultaneously on ERR.ee.

Six categories, including one for Estonians abroad

The results of the e-dictation competition will be announced live on air that same day, on a program starting at 2:05 p.m. during which the exercise text itself will be explained in detail.

Winners will be announced in six categories: students, adults, Estonian philologists and Estonian language teachers, non-native speakers, hard of hearing people as well as Estonians living or studying abroad.

Participants are encouraged to submit photos of people taking part in this year's e-dictation to [email protected] and tag photos shared on socialmedia with the hashtag #vikerraadioetteütlus.

Estonian troops participating in Vikerraadio's e-dictation exercise. March 14, 2019. Source: Estonian Defense Forces

The full, correctly written text, together with acceptable alternate spellings as well as explanations about common errors, will be published on Vikerraadio's homepage as well.

This year's e-dictation text is being compiled by:

  • Joosep Susi, Estonian literature PhD student at the University of Tartu (TÜ) and junior lecturer of literature didactics and Estonian literature at Tallinn University (TLÜ);
  • Peeter Päll, chief language planner, Institute of the Estonian Language (EKI);
  • Helika Mäekivi, senior language planner, EKI;
  • Merilin Aruvee, lecturer of L1 didactics, TLÜ;
  • Triin Toome, Estonian language and literature teature, Rocca al Mare School's Vodja Individual Study Center;
  • Sirli Zupping, adviser, Language Policy Department at the Ministry of Education and Research;
  • Piret Kriivan, "Keelesaade" author, managing editor, Vikerraadio.

The e-dictation exercise is being organized by Vikerraadio together with the Institute of the Estonian Language and the Ministry of Education and Research.

Children participating in Estonia's e-dictation exercise all the way in Toronto. Source: Riina Kindlam

Not the first Song Festival-themed text

The text of Vikerraadio's 12th e-dictation exercise was Song Festival-themed in 2019 as well, as the country celebrated both the Year of Estonian Language and the 150th anniversary of the first Estonian Song Festival, which was held in Tartu in 1869.

Nearly 8,000 submissions were received that year, of which 59 entries were deemed flawless and many more contained just one or two mistakes.

The full text of the 2019 e-dictation exercise was as follows:

Aitäh, kaasmaalane, et pärast mitmendat-setmendat korda "Tõe ja õiguse" vaatamist ärksalt e-etteütlust kirjutad,1 tähistamaks riigikeele ning laulupeo juubelit!2

Laulu- ja tantsupeole soovivad kõik, olgu nad nii-öelda euroaastal3 sündinud kooliuusikud, kes lauluväljakul4 veel hästi ei orienteeru, või Välis-Eesti5 tantsurühmad, kes Kalevi6 keskstaadionil "Tuljakut"7 esitades ühekorraga kodumaaigatsust8 ja jällenägemise rõõmu9 tunnevad.

Kas üle-eestiline10 juubelipidu "Minu arm"11 kuulub rahvusringhäälingu enim vaadatud12 saadete hulka, on heinakuu alguseni teadmata.

"Laula ja hõiska!" hüüab debütant dirigendipuldis, kui gustavernesaksalikku13 segakoorilaulu14 juhatab ja enamik lauljaid vaid ümiseb, pilgud laulutaadi15 mälestussambal.

Acceptable alternate spellings:

  1. The comma before the word "tähistamaks" is not required.
  2. The first sentence may be punctuated with either a full stop or an exclamation point.
  3. euroaasta / euro aasta
  4. lauluväljakul / Lauluväljakul
  5. Välis-Eesti / väliseesti
  6. Kalevi / "Kalevi"
  7. "Tuljakut" / tuljakut
  8. kodumaaigatsust / kodumaa igatsust
  9. jällenägemise / jälle nägemise
  10. üle-eestiline / üleeestiline
  11. "Minu arm" / Minu Arm
  12. enim vaadatud / enimvaadatud
  13. gustavernesaksalikku / gustav-ernesaksalikku
  14. segakoorilaulu / segakoori laulu
  15. laulutaadi / Laulutaadi

Native Language Day is celebrated in Estonia on March 14, marking the birthday of Estonian poet Kristjan Jaak Peterson, a key figure in the emergence of Estonian national literature and regarded as the father of modern Estonian poetry, who died in 1822 at the age of 21.   

In 2018, 80 percent of students and staff at Tartu's Jaan Poska High School participated in Vikerraadio's annual e-dictation exercise. Source: Tartu Jaan Poska High School

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

WRITE WITH VIKERRAADIO

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:31

Paper: Same grocery haul more expensive at Tallinn than Helsinki Prisma

17:00

Estonian ministry workers make music video in honor of Women's Day

16:00

Minister: Abolishing free public transport not a magic solution

15:32

Estonian justice minister: Tartu's Pepleri tänav should be renamed Updated

15:11

Estonian women had significant rights, including right to inherit land

15:06

Finland goes to the polls next month

14:44

Lawyer: Riigikogu election e-vote unconstitutional, and cannot be counted

14:40

Eesti Energia offers universal service customers cheaper package switch

14:10

Former Isamaa PM: Rating of 5 percent not enough to represent Estonianness

13:07

SKA: Third-country nationals most vulnerable to human trafficking

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks

08.03

Baltic Tours suspected of fraud by European Public Prosecutors' Office

08.03

Kallas 'quite optimistic' after first coalition negotiation meeting Updated

08.03

Estonian MFA summons Georgian ambassador over 'foreign agents' bill Updated

11:53

EKRE appeals e-vote result at Supreme Court Updated

08.03

Tallinn bringing pedestrians aboveground, but tunnels slated to remain

08.03

Helme: I am arguing against Reform ministers, not EDF chief

08.03

Gallery: Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 start coalition negotiations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: