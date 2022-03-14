Vikerraadio e-dictation gets around 9,000 entries

The Vikerraadio digital dictation, held for the 15th time, received 8,942 entries this year. Just 13 entries were completely correct, while those with one or two errors were numerous.

The fastest and most accurate texts were submitted by Triin Siiber (winner, first in the adults category), Saverna Basic School student Mona Rea Nerva (students), Kärt Normann (philologists), Jev (non-native-Estonian-speakers) and Marilin (Estonians living abroad). Margit Kerov submitted the best text on a mobile device.

Persons with hearing loss could participate by lipreading the text of the e-dictation performed by ERR news editor Veronika Uibo on the ERR.ee website. The win in the category went to Tuuli Raam.

A total of 8,942 attempts were submitted. Participants were most numerous in the 20-25 age group. The oldest participant was 90.

Students of 278 schools participated in the e-dictation, with the Tartu Jaan Poska High School submitting over 300 texts. The Nõo Science High School sent in over 200 and the Saint John School over 100 attempts.

Vikerraadio received 13 accurate renditions of the text, while entries that only had one or two errors were numerous.

The text of the dictation and more common errors can be seen on the result page here. People can also see their own entry and have it emailed to them.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

