Vikerraadio e-dictation to be held on Native Language Day

The Vikerraadio e-dictation, first conceived as a one-off event, will be held for the 15th time this year. The text will be read on air at 10:25 a.m. on Estonia's Native Language Day on March 14.

The text needs to be entered as heard into a text window on Vikerraadio's website. The text box will be activated at 10 a.m. The text can be entered until 11 a.m. and will be read repeatedly (over 35 minutes). Once the e-dictation is closed, the correct text, along with more common errors and explanations will be displayed.

Participants who have questions about the text can call the Estonian Language Institute by dialing the number 631 3731 throughout March 14.

The results will be made public and parts of the text prone to errors explained on the day at 2.05 p.m.

The organizers welcome everyone to participate and use the website to enter their result. There will be no grading, and participants will be able to see their result and compare it to the correct text once results have been summarized. People are also encouraged to send in photos of themselves taking the dictation to viker@err.ee.

The e-dictation can be taken in six categories: students, adults, philologists and Estonian teachers, non-native Estonian speakers, people hard of hearing, and Estonians living-studying abroad. People with impaired vision or hearing can also participate. The ERR.ee portal will feature a video at the same time as the dictation is read on radio where participants can lipread, with the site adjusted for partially sighted persons.

A special prize will be awarded to the best result entered on a mobile device, with other prizes raffled between all participants.

Vikerraadio has been using the e-dictation to celebrate Native Language Day since 2008. This year's text celebrates semiotician Juri Lotman, while not forgetting the Year of Libraries and the Estonian Writers Union.

The text was put together by University of Tartu, Tallinn University, Estonian Language Institute and Language Inspectorate experts in cooperation with teachers and the Ministry of Education and Research (HTM). The e-dictation is coordinated by Laura Raudnagel from Vikerraadio and organized by Vikerraadio, the Estonian Language Institute and HTM.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

