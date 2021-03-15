Gallery: Estonians across the world participate in language day test

Estonians across the world participated in Vikerradio's dictation test to mark Estonian Language Day on Monday.

The radio channel asked people to send photos of themselves preparing for or undertaking the test. Pictures were sent from across Estonia as well as from further afield, such as Germany, France, Norway and South Korea.

More than 10,000 people participated in the contest, which is a new record.

