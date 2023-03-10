Ida-Viru County schools invite prospective teachers to open days in April

Educational institutions in Ida-Viru County are looking for more than 100 Estonian-speaking teachers to start work in the fall semester. With higher salaries potentially on offer in Ida-Viru County than elsewhere in Estonia, schools in the region are holding open days in April for all teachers considering making the move.

Last year, the Estonian Ministry of Education Research announced that, starting from the 2023 fall semester, (Estonian-speaking) teachers in Ida-Viru County will receive higher salaries, than those in other parts of Estonia.

As a result, interest in moving to the region among has increased considerably among teaching professionals. The initiative is part of the broader move towards Estonian being the only language of instruction in schools throughout the country.

In the first week of April, schools in the region will hold open days for all teachers, who may be interested in working there.

"Personal experience is the best [way to learn about it] and at the beginning of April, from 3 to 7, we are inviting people to come to the educational institutions in Ida-Viru County. The best way to get first-hand experience is to come to the open classes, meet the school staff and get to know about the school culture," said Ida-Viru County Education Coordinator Kerda Eiert.

Currently, there is a great deal of interest in hiring Estonian-speaking teaching professionals in Ida-Viru County. "We have already seen one really positive example. A person was looking for a job (here) and so we let the educational institutions know about them. Eight educational institutions got in contact with that person and invited them for a meeting," said Eiert.

However, the situation is made more complicated by the fact that, so far, the Ministry of Education and Research has not provided any information regarding who exactly will be entitled to receive the increased salary from the fall.

"A lot of questions are still up in the air and we are very much waiting for answers, but people who are interested in coming to Ida-Viru County are still coming here. We just don't want to deceive them in any way, and so, we are very much looking forward to the answers from the ministry," said Eiert.

The Ministry of Education and Research has said, that the conditions under which the increased salary coefficient can be received, will be confirmed shortly.

--

