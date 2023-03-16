Põlva Municipality closes Kauksi Basic School due to low pupil numbers

Põlva Municipal Council has decided to close Kauksi Basic School, due to the school only having 21 pupils.

The main reasons behind the school's closure are the low number of pupils and its inability to provide education of a high enough quality in composite classes consisting of children in different grades.

"Unfortunately, we are looking at the future. In a few years, the number of pupils in the entire municipality will decrease by several hundred. Considering the future, there is no hope of more pupils coming from anywhere," said Põlva Municipality Mayor Martti Rõigas (Reform).

Rõigas said, that in the case of Kauksi Basic School, the unfortunate thing was that it had classes containing pupils from each of the first three grades. "he council's view was, that it was not possible to provide the same quality of education in composite classes," Rõigas added.

