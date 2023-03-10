Three new Tallinn state high schools begin admissions processes

The under-construction Mustamäe state high school.
The under-construction Mustamäe state high school. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The admissions process for three new state high schools (Riigigümnaasium) being set up in Tallinn begins Friday, with registration for 10th grade tests.

The schools are located in the Mustamäe (pictured), Pelgulinn and Tõnismägi districts of Tallinn, and the admissions processes are in respect of the next academic year, 2023-2024.

Attendance at high school (16-19 years of age) is optional, though a high school leavers' certificate confers an advantage in the jobs market in Estonia.

The schools also address the rising population in Tallinn, and a resultant shortage of places.

The state high schools are not meant to replace existing schools, but instead bring to the capital a new concept to educational institutions and learning outcomes, ERR reports, with the focus on creating a suitable learning environment for 16-19-year-olds.

All three schools will provide a broad-based education, though a more specialized direction is also available to cater to individual students' needs, ERR reports.

As for admission, students will be undertaking the Tallinn and Harju County state high schools admissions exams, on April 1.

The joint tests cover math, natural sciences, and test ability in Estonian and also in English, within the framework of the mandatory basic school (Põhikool) education, which applicants need to complete.

Those potentially to be admitted will then be invited to interview, on the basis of their exam performance.

This September, 360 young people will commence study at the Mustamäe and Pelgulinn state high schools, plus 160 at the Tõnismäe state high school. SITES

Indrek Lillemägi, director of Tallinn Pelgulinn school, told ETV's "Terevisioon" Friday morning that there will be 10 parallel classes, with 20-30 teaching staff.

The school will offer quality places and address the hitherto shortage in the capital, Lillemägi added.

Education is highly prized in Estonia, which currently ranks top of the OECD's PISA listing.

The under-negotiation coalition agreement between Reform, Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats is likely to heavily discuss education, including a planned switch to all-Estonian education nationwide and from kindergarten age, within the next few years.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

