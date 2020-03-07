ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Jan Uuspõld: Native Language Day should be day off

Estonian actor Jan Uuspõld completing Vikerraadio's e-dictation exercise.
Estonian actor Jan Uuspõld completing Vikerraadio's e-dictation exercise. Source: ERR
For the 13th time, Vikerraadio is celebrating Native Language Day with an e-dictation exercise. This year, however, the e-dictation exercise will take place a day before the holiday — next Friday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Actor Jan Uuspõld really likes celebrating Native Language Day, as he finds it to be one of the most logical and wholesome days of celebration in the Estonian calendar. Native Language Day, he believes, should be a day off.

Uuspõld, who will appear in the e-dictation clip, is a fan of the e-dictation exercise himself.

"I like dictation exercises because this is where I can put my intuition of grammatical knowledge to the test — that's an interesting moment involved," he said. "And of course, the feeling of doing something together. Language is important to us Estonians!"

This year's e-dictation clip was produced by Kinosilm and will feature Jan Uuspõõld, Tiina Vilu and students from Tallinn School No. 21.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

native language day
