ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Online Livonian lesson marks International Mother Language Day ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
A beach on the northern Kurzeme peninsula in Latvia, ancestral home of the Livonian language, culture and people.
A beach on the northern Kurzeme peninsula in Latvia, ancestral home of the Livonian language, culture and people. Source: ERR
News

An online Livonian language lesson marking International Mother Language Day takes place on Friday afternoon and is open to all.

Livonian, (Livonian: livõ kel or randakel, Estonian: Liivi Keel, Latvian: Libiešu valoda), is a Finno-Ugric tongue, closely related to Estonian. While its last native speaker reportedly passed away in 2013, a few dozen people still speak it as a foreign language, from the Common European Framework level B1 and upwards.

Native speakers were historically concentrated in the northern half of the Courland (Kurzeme) peninsula in present-day Latvia, with numbers still in the thousands as late as the 19th century.

Livonian influence is also found in the etymology of some Latvian words, according to Latvian public broadcaster LSM.

The language is included in the UNESCO Atlas of the World's Languages in Danger.

The lesson starts at 3 p.m. Estonian time on Friday, 21 February, and will include instruction on a popular Livonian folk song. Tutors include a University of Latvia Livonian Institute researcher and a member of a mixed choir based in the Latvian town of Salaspils, according to LSM.

The tutorial is organized by the LU Liiv Language Institute and the UNESCO Latvian National Commission, and supported by the Latvian National Center for Culture.

Some UNESCO-associated schools are also hosting related events, LSM reports.

UNESCO's International Mother Language Day has been run for over 20 years and aims to promote cultural diversity, enrichment, and inter-cultural dialogue, while stressing the importance of language in both day-to-day communication and self-expression, and societal building, according to LSM.

International Mother Language Day itself is actually on Saturday, February 21.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

finno-ugric languageslivonian languageliiv languagelatvian-estonian relations
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:47

Konstantin Päts monument installed in Ida-Viru County

16:25

Gallery: Fotografiska hosts Tom of Finland exhibition

15:52

RIA: New type of financial fraud spreading in Estonia

15:27

Kaljulaid: Gratitude and acknowledgement are more important than ever

15:14

Sõnajalgs pulling wind farm development activities out of Estonia

14:51

Woman charged with foster home physical abuse of five children

14:26

Gallery: President presents 114 state awards

14:05

Population minister wants alcohol sales ban at Independence Day events

13:42

Online Livonian lesson marks International Mother Language Day

13:26

City of Põlva declares war on county's coat of arms

13:02

Sculptures dressed in hats and scarves for anniversary of republic

12:51

Scientists testing early potatoes in Jõgeva

12:36

Huawei lobbyist attends parliament's Huawei threat briefing

12:04

Politicians and PR managers trying to lay down lobbying rules

11:36

Rainer Vakra elected Tallinn city council Social Democrats' leader

11:27

Simson: EU Green Deal's impact analysis ready for next summer

11:07

Latvia makes smaller alcohol excise hike than first planned

10:44

Jüri Ratas stands with picketing Estonian farmers in Brussels

10:29

Jaak Aab in Kohtla-Järve: there won't be quick end to oil shale industry

10:02

Party ratings: Center Party losing support among Russian speaking voters

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: