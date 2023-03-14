Three people nominated candidates for next University of Tartu rector

News
University of Tartu main building.
University of Tartu main building. Source: ERR
News

Three candidates are in the hunt for the post of University of Tartu rector, including the current incumbent, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday.

Professor Toomas Asser, Professor Raul Eamets and Professor Jaak Vilo are shortlisted.

The university's medical sciences council nominated Asser as candidate, while its social sciences council put up Eamets, and its natural sciences council proposed Vilo.

Professor Toomas Asser is the incumbent rector, a post he has held since 2018, and is an academician and a professor of neurosurgery.

Asser said that his first priority is the students' ability to cope in the current economic situation. 

Toomas Asser. Source: Andres Tennus

He told AK that: "This is also a theme at all universities, including the University of Tartu, and is one which certainly needs a solution. I believe that we would definitely want to get some clear guidelines in this regard, with the new coalition," he said, referring to ongoing talks between the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats.

Raul Eamets is a professor of macroeconomics and an economist and has since 2016 been the dean of social sciences.

According to Eamets, it is vital that the university be open and keep up with the changing world, otherwise it runs the risk of losing students. 

Raul Eamets (left) and Jaak Vilo. Source: ERR

Eamets said: "Openness in the learning process also means that we will go along with those changes that are taking place in society and the economy; we will be more adaptable, and more flexible."

Jaak Vilo is an academician, professor of bioinformatics and chair of data science at the university.

Vilo said good cooperation at the university is important, adding that the university's activities need to be made more public. "It is most important that young, very effective people come here to study and to work. Creating opportunities for these people is the most important thing. Second, I think, is that society should better understand what actually takes place at the university," Vilo told AK.

The three candidates are due to meet and debate on April 4, at the university's main hall.

The board meeting to elect the new rector, for a five-year term, will take place on April 20, at the same location, though is open only to the board.

The next five-year term begins August 1 this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael, Liisbeth Rats

Source: University of Tartu, Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

WRITE WITH VIKERRAADIO

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

09:45

Politico: European Commission investigating Henrik Hololei Qatar flights

08:59

Statistics: Estonia's foreign trade in services reached surplus in 2022

08:46

Committee finds EKRE leader rights not infringed at Riigikogu election

08:32

Jüri Vips tests with prestigious Indycar team

08:06

Three people nominated candidates for next University of Tartu rector

07:41

Tuesday is Native Language Day in Estonia

07:17

Windy conditions, milder temperatures across Estonia Tuesday

13.03

Gallery: Monday coalition talks span Ukraine, hate speech, cartel-busting Updated

13.03

Eesti 200 leader knew about Slava Ukraini problems before election

13.03

Experts: Estonia, Europe unlikely to be impacted by US banks collapsing

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.03

Construction work on new Tallinn tramline starts Monday

10.03

ISS detains Aivo Peterson on suspicion of forming anti-Estonian association

13.03

NGO Slava Ukraini to hold review over suspicions of funds misuse

13.03

Analysis calls for expansion of Estonia's compulsory alternative service

13.03

Eesti 200 leader knew about Slava Ukraini problems before election

13.03

Experts: Estonia, Europe unlikely to be impacted by US banks collapsing

10.03

Paper: First Estonian loses life in Ukraine war

13.03

Niguliste kirik elevator provides unprecedented views of Tallinn Old Town

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: