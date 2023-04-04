University of Tartu rector elections debate takes place on Tuesday at 3pm

News
Jaak Vilo (left), Raul Eamets (center) and Toomas Asser.
Jaak Vilo (left), Raul Eamets (center) and Toomas Asser. Source: ERR
News

On Tuesday at 3 p.m., the three candidates for position of University of Tartu Rector, Toomas Asser, Raul Eamets and Jaak Vilo, are set to meet for a public debate.

The event will be broadcast live on the university's dedicated TV channel UTTV here and can also be followed on ERR's Novataor here (in Estonian).

At the beginning of the debate, each candidate will have up to seven minutes to present their proposed program for the next five years. This will be followed by a debate on the main points of the university's development plan and questions from the university community. Candidates will also be able to ask each other questions. At the end of the debate the floor will be opened to questions from the audience.

The debate will be chaired by Professor Raili Marling, who is chair of the selection committee, and medical student Renar Kihho.

More information about the elctions for the role of University of Tartu rector can be found here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

