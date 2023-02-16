University of Tartu rector Toomas Asser confirms candidacy for re-election

Toomas Asser.
Toomas Asser. Source: Andres Tennus / University of Tartu
The current Rector of the University of Tartu, Toomas Asser, has been nominated to stand for re-election by the Council of the Faculty of Medicine at its meeting on Wednesday. The deadline for the submission of nominations for the position of university rector is March 13

"Yes, I confirm my candidacy," Asser told ERR.

Professor Raul Eamets has also been nominated for the position by the University of Tartu's Faculty of Social Sciences, while Professor Jaak Vilo was nominated by the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences.

Toomas Asser was elected Rector of the University of Tartu on April 26, 2018.

Candidates for the position of rector must be submitted by 4 p.m. on March 13.

Candidates for the position of rector will participate in a public debate at the university's assembly hall on April 4 at 3 p.m. The election meeting itself takes place on April 20 at 12 noon.

On October 31 last year, the university's eleven-member council approved the composition of the election commission, which contains representatives of all academic faculties as well as a student representative.

Commission chair and Professor of English Studies Raili Marling will be joined by Professor of Comparative Politics Piret Ehin, Professor of Mathematical Analysis Rainis Haller, Professor of Human Movement and Exercise Biology Jarek Mäestu and law student (bachelor's) Kristin Randla.

The rector is elected by an electoral council comprising members of the university council, the senate, faculty councils and the student union, as well as professors whose workload at the university as a professor is 20 hours or more per week. 

The new rector's term of office will last five years, beginning on August 1, 2023.

Editor: Michael Cole

