UT rector: Re-election candidacy decision depends on nomination

On Wednesday, the University of Tartu published a notice in the Estonian media announcing the start of the process to elect a new rector. The university's current rector Toomas Asser has yet to confirm whether he will stand for re-election.

Asser said, that if any of the institutions able to nominate candidates for the role offer him the opportunity to run for re-election, he will first listen to what is expected of him before making a decision.

"The nomination is not up to me," Asser said, adding that he will make a decision about whether or not to stand if and when he receives a proposal to do so.

To be eligible for the role, candidates must have been previously been elected as professors. Candidates may be nominated by the University of Tartu's faculty councils, councils of other Estonian universities, the board of the Estonian Academy of Sciences, 15 of the university's full professors collectively, or the University of Tartu's student union.

Candidates for the position of rector must be submitted by 4 p.m. on March 13.

Candidates for the position of rector will participate in a public debate at the university's assembly hall on April 4 at 3 p.m. The election meeting itself takes place on April 20 at 12 noon.

On October 31 last year, the university's eleven-member council approved the composition of the election commission, which contains representatives of all academic faculties as well as a student representative.

Commission chair and Professor of English Studies Raili Marling will be joined by Professor of Comparative Politics Piret Ehin, Professor of Mathematical Analysis Rainis Haller, Professor of Human Movement and Exercise Biology Jarek Mäestu and law student (bachelor's) Kristin Randla.

The rector is elected by an electoral council comprising members of the university council, the senate, faculty councils and the student union, as well as professors whose workload at the university as a professor is 20 hours or more per week.

The new rector's term of office will last five years, beginning on August 1, 2023.

