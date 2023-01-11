UT rector: Re-election candidacy decision depends on nomination

News
Toomas Asser, rector of the University of Tartu
Toomas Asser, rector of the University of Tartu Source: University of Tartu
News

On Wednesday, the University of Tartu published a notice in the Estonian media announcing the start of the process to elect a new rector. The university's current rector Toomas Asser has yet to confirm whether he will stand for re-election.

Asser said, that if any of the institutions able to nominate candidates for the role offer him the opportunity to run for re-election, he will first listen to what is expected of him before making a decision.

"The nomination is not up to me," Asser said, adding that he will make a decision about whether or not to stand if and when he receives a proposal to do so.

To be eligible for the role, candidates must have been previously been elected as professors. Candidates may be nominated by the University of Tartu's faculty councils, councils of other Estonian universities, the board of the Estonian Academy of Sciences, 15 of the university's full professors collectively, or the University of Tartu's student union.

Candidates for the position of rector must be submitted by 4 p.m. on March 13.

Candidates for the position of rector will participate in a public debate at the university's assembly hall on April 4 at 3 p.m. The election meeting itself takes place on April 20 at 12 noon.

On October 31 last year, the university's eleven-member council approved the composition of the election commission, which contains representatives of all academic faculties as well as a student representative.

Commission chair and Professor of English Studies Raili Marling will be joined by Professor of Comparative Politics Piret Ehin, Professor of Mathematical Analysis Rainis Haller, Professor of Human Movement and Exercise Biology Jarek Mäestu and law student (bachelor's) Kristin Randla.

The rector is elected by an electoral council comprising members of the university council, the senate, faculty councils and the student union, as well as professors whose workload at the university as a professor is 20 hours or more per week. 

The new rector's term of office will last five years, beginning on August 1, 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:20

Telliskivi Creative Hub: Shop closures natural part of development Updated

15:57

Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange chief: Estonia has wasted years

15:19

Q4 2022 political party financials: Eesti 200 receives almost €200,000 Updated

15:00

Estonian Defense League puts Tallinn headquarters sale on hold

14:59

Kaja Kallas' New Year interview: Eesti Energia underestimates government

14:07

Estonia tells Russia to reduce embassy staff by half

13:20

Kanepi out of Adelaide International 2 after defeat to Badosa

13:00

Global Estonian Report: January 11 - 18

12:30

UT rector: Re-election candidacy decision depends on nomination

12:00

Secure cooling water access for Narva power plants will be built this year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.01

Isamaa wants to raise fine for not speaking Estonian to €9,600

10.01

Tallinn shopping mall reduces Sunday opening hours

09.01

Apartments 40 times cheaper in Kiviõli than Tallinn

10.01

Ministry of Finance deconstructs prime minister's Elekrilevi arguments Updated

10.01

Weather service issues slippery road warning across Estonia

10.01

Former US General: Ukrainian soldiers need weapons training before supply

10.01

Unemployment highest since peak of Covid crisis, expected to rise further

10.01

Estonian Jewish group concerned over EKRE MP integration board appointment

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: