Big Bang experimental music and sound art youth festival held in Tallinn

On Friday and Saturday, the House of the Blackheads in Tallinn hosted the Big Bang music festival for children and youth, featuring artists from Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Portugal. The Estonian Composers' Ensemble (EHA) performed on stage together with children, while Reigo Ahven and Mari Kallun gave music workshops.

At the concert in the in House of the Blackheads, renowned contemporary Estonian composers Helena Tulve, Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes, Ülo Krigul and Maria Kõrvits - the Estonian Composers' Ensemble (EHA) - performed a musical work created especially for the festival, joined on stage by children aged 10 to 13.

"Children were involved in the creation of this piece. Children's enthusiasm and ideas have had a real impact on its evolution. We wanted to emphasize listening so that children learn to listen more and respond to one another through listening," Kozlova-Johannes said.

In in addition to traditional music instruments, unconventional methods were also used to create the "NOMAD: Sleep Doors" music composition. "Everyone in our collective is an avid collector of various objects; nothing that generates noise is left behind where it is, be it is a landfill, a forest or a shop," she said.

The performance was a part of the Big Bang Tallinn international children and youth music festival in the House of the Blackheads, which offered performances, music installations, seminars and a concert that explored musical virtual reality.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Kaarel Oja said that the festival comprised an exceptionally exciting program of quality leisure activity for schools and hobby centers as well as for families with children.

"We have a special emphasis on children and youth in our Music City Tallinn activities, and the 'Bing Bang' festival has been the highlight thus far, with the highest quality music performance and affordable ticket costs," Oja said.

Svea Ideon, festival's producer, said that Big Bang is all about music. It is a music festival whose primary purpose is to make music accessible to children in the most realistic way possible. The most important thing is that children participate in music creation. "Given the international nature of the festival we were able to bring to Tallinn some very exciting sound and music installations that had previously been unavailable in Estonia," Ideon said.

During the occasion, the House of the Blackheads in Tallinn hosted free music and sound events. Two unusual musical instruments were imported from Belgium: the "StepStrument" that enables youngsters to make music by walking and the "Serafyn" that is made of 108 whistles, six bellows and sixteen flashing lights — "an instrument which moves, sings and burns." In addition, there was an interactive display of electronic instruments dubbed "Mobile Touch" and a sound installation titled "Sublumia" in which music is generated and amplified by devices placed throughout the concert hall.

Next weekend, the Big Bang festival takes place in France.

