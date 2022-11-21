Big Bang experimental music and sound art youth festival held in Tallinn

News
Festival Big Bang.
Festival Big Bang. Source: Big Bang
News

On Friday and Saturday, the House of the Blackheads in Tallinn hosted the Big Bang music festival for children and youth, featuring artists from Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Portugal. The Estonian Composers' Ensemble (EHA) performed on stage together with children, while Reigo Ahven and Mari Kallun gave music workshops.

At the concert in the in House of the Blackheads, renowned contemporary Estonian composers Helena Tulve, Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes, Ülo Krigul and Maria Kõrvits - the Estonian Composers' Ensemble (EHA) - performed a musical work created especially for the festival, joined on stage by children aged 10 to 13.

"Children were involved in the creation of this piece. Children's enthusiasm and ideas have had a real impact on its evolution. We wanted to emphasize listening so that children learn to listen more and respond to one another through listening," Kozlova-Johannes said.

In in addition to traditional music instruments, unconventional methods were also used to create the "NOMAD: Sleep Doors" music composition. "Everyone in our collective is an avid collector of various objects; nothing that generates noise is left behind where it is, be it is a landfill, a forest or a shop," she said.

The performance was a part of the Big Bang Tallinn international children and youth music festival in the House of the Blackheads, which offered performances, music installations, seminars and a concert that explored musical virtual reality.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Kaarel Oja said that the festival comprised an exceptionally exciting program of quality leisure activity for schools and hobby centers as well as for families with children.

"We have a special emphasis on children and youth in our Music City Tallinn activities, and the 'Bing Bang' festival has been the highlight thus far, with the highest quality music performance and affordable ticket costs," Oja said.

Svea Ideon, festival's producer, said that Big Bang is all about music. It is a music festival whose primary purpose is to make music accessible to children in the most realistic way possible. The most important thing is that children participate in music creation. "Given the international nature of the festival we were able to bring to Tallinn some very exciting sound and music installations that had previously been unavailable in Estonia," Ideon said.

During the occasion, the House of the Blackheads in Tallinn hosted free music and sound events. Two unusual musical instruments were imported from Belgium: the "StepStrument" that enables youngsters to make music by walking and the "Serafyn" that is made of 108 whistles, six bellows and sixteen flashing lights — "an instrument which moves, sings and burns." In addition, there was an interactive display of electronic instruments dubbed "Mobile Touch" and a sound installation titled "Sublumia" in which music is generated and amplified by devices placed throughout the concert hall.

Next weekend, the Big Bang festival takes place in France.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:50

Helme, Peterson, Kivimägi, Metsoja, Korobeinik, Tali top Pärnu County lists

17:18

Ex-Reform member Liimets to run on EKRE's list in Ida-Viru County

16:38

Big Bang experimental music and sound art youth festival held in Tallinn

16:16

Rimini Protokoll play "100% Narva" premieres at Vaba Lava Theater

16:09

Warmer than expected fall, lower energy consumption bring down carbon price

15:51

Social Democrats: Government should lay down €1,200 minimum wage

15:05

Delivery of Tallink ferry MyStar delayed further

14:32

ERR ratings special: Tables turned on EKRE over Mihkelson scandal

14:28

Professor: It is good that borrowing is no longer seen as taboo in Estonia

13:54

State plan for disaster medicine examines public health emergency readiness

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.11

Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

19.11

Eesti Energia website down after pro-Kremlin cyberattack

19.11

Spanish media: Ott Tänak may drive for Monster-sponsored Ford team in 2023

08:41

Experts: No cause to hope Russia about to run out of conventional munitions

09:23

Tartu real estate market cooling

19.11

Estonia sends nearly 30 more buses to Ukraine

18.11

ERR in Ukraine: Fierce fighting continues near Bakhmut

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: