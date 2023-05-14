Martin Kuuskmann: Always good to be back home in Estonia

Rasmus Puur's "Trickster," a new composition for the symphony orchestra, premieres at the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra's end-of-season concerts. The internationally renowned bassoonist, Martin Kuuskmann, performs the works of Tõnu Kõrvits, while Sergei Rachmaninov's "Symphonic Dances" ends the program.

The Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra performs Sergei Rachmaninov's "Symphonic Dances" to commemorate the composer's 150th anniversary.

"These symphonic dances are very distinct. The finest music ever composed for a symphony orchestra!" Conductor Risto Joost said about the composition Rachmaninov authored during his stay in the United States.

The main highlight of the program is Tõnu Kõrvits' "Rain's Songs to the Rainbow," ("Vihma laulud vikerkaarele"), which links Rasmus Puur's new work, "Trickster," with Rachmaninov's famous dances. Martin Kuuskmann, a two-time Grammy nominee, performs solo bassoon.

"It's always good to be back home in Estonia," said Kuuskmann, who has lived abroad for 32 years. He said that these concerts are emotional for him as his first encounter with Kõrvits' work was in his childhood. "It's emotional stuff for me."

Sunday, May 14, at Viimsi Artium in Tallinn is the last chance to see the concert.

