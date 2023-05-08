Sugar prices up 86 percent in one year

Sugar at a Maxima grocery store in Räpina.
Sugar at a Maxima grocery store in Räpina. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Statistics Estonia reports the consumer price index increased by 2.0 percent in April compared to March, and by 13.5 percent compared to April of the previous year. Compared to last of the previous year April, sugar prices increased by 86.1 percent, the biggest increase among food items.

Both products and services were 13.1 percent and 13.6 percent more expensive compared to April of the previous year.

Viktoria Trasanov, department head at Statistics Estonia, said the price increases of food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total increase, while household related price changes accounted for one-fifth of the total increase.

"Electricity delivered to residences was 49.4 percent more costly, heat was 15.6 percent more expensive, and solid fuel was 14.4 percent more expensive; however, gas was 43.4 percent less expensive. The compensation measures for electricity and district heating were discontinued in April. "The gas price had already fallen below the compensation threshold," Trasanov explained.

Compared to April of the previous year, sugar has seen the biggest price increase among food products, an 86.1 percent hike. The price of cocoa has increased by 41.5 percent, olive oil by 41.4 percent, sauces by 40.9 percent, bread products by 35.6 percent and poultry by 35.1 percent.

Fuel was 6.2 percent cheaper, while diesel was 12.5 percent cheaper.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Kristina Kersa

