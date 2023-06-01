Estonia's inflation rate fell to 11.2 percent in May

Estonia's inflation continued to fall in May and was just over 11 percent, data from Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, show.

The agency's flash forecast, published on Thursday, suggests Estonia's rate fell from 13.2 percent in April to 11.2 percent in May.

It put Euro area annual inflation at 6.1 percent, falling from 7 percent.

The main causes were food, alcohol and tobacco (12.5 percent), followed by non-energy industrial goods (5.8 percent), services (5.0 percent) and energy (-1.7 percent), the report said.

Luxembourg (2 percent), Belgium (2.7 percent), and France (2.9 percent) had the lowest rates, while Slovakia and Latvia tied for the highest (12.3 percent) followed by Estonia.

Flash forecasts are estimates and the final figures will be released in the middle of June.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!