Consumer price index up 11 percent in May

Statistics Estonia's preliminary assessment of the harmonized consumer price index puts price advance in May at 11.16 percent year over year and 0.04 percent since April.

The annual CPI growth was 13.5 percent in April, 15.3 percent in March, 17.6 percent in February and 18.6 percent in January. Consumer price advance has lost considerable momentum since the start of the year.

