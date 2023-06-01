Consumer price index up 11 percent in May

News
A customer in a grocery store.
A customer in a grocery store. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Statistics Estonia's preliminary assessment of the harmonized consumer price index puts price advance in May at 11.16 percent year over year and 0.04 percent since April.

The annual CPI growth was 13.5 percent in April, 15.3 percent in March, 17.6 percent in February and 18.6 percent in January. Consumer price advance has lost considerable momentum since the start of the year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:42

President Karis: Cyber security must involve whole of society

12:07

Isamaa chairman recommends regulating political foundations in Estonia

11:32

Threat of dissolution hangs over United Left Party

11:28

Coop Bank increases its interest rate on term deposit to 5 percent

10:58

Laura Kalam named ERR's new Washington correspondent

10:00

Tartu bike share service set to return on Friday

09:56

Ingrid Neel through to round two in French Open doubles

09:44

Consumer price index up 11 percent in May

09:31

Eesti Gaas, Alexela advice differs on fixed natural gas domestic contracts

09:23

Aseri brick factory to shut down production line in the wake of Ukraine war

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

31.05

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

08:35

Estonia's leaders congratulate Edgars Rinkevičs as new Latvian president Updated

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

31.05

Defense to be taught in 40 Estonian schools for first time this fall

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

31.05

ISS suspects businessman Parvel Pruunsild and Tartu deputy mayor of a crime Updated

31.05

Hent Kalmo: Cold War on the River Narva

05:35

Weather in Estonia changeable over the coming weekend

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: