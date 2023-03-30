EKRE leader: Legitimacy of new Riigikogu incomplete

News
EKRE head Martin Helme.
EKRE head Martin Helme. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Head of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Martin Helme finds, following the decision of Estonia's top court not to satisfy the party's elections complaints, that the legitimacy of the incoming composition of the Riigikogu and the government is incomplete.

Helme said that the Supreme Court hid behind procedural norms and failed to analyze the subject matter [of the complaints]. He highlighted the different position of Supreme Court Chief Justice Vilu Kõve, according to which the court should have considered whether to launch a constitutional review process to determine the constitutionality of e-voting rules.

"In other words, the chief justice also finds that there is no proper way, time or actual decision that can be challenged in order to check the most important aspect: whether the Constitution even allows e-voting to be used this way. The fact that our complaint, as well as all other complaints, challenged the fundamental functioning of e-voting and was rejected by the Supreme Court (just like in all previous cases) based on suggestions that it was filed incorrectly, at the wrong time, regarding the wrong thing or following the wrong considerations shows that we are effectively cut off from legal protection when it comes to potential e-voting violations," Helme wrote on social media.

Helme suggested that the new Riigikogu will convene based on votes that cannot be verified. "The parliament will get to work without a way for us to be in any way sure that its makeup was the will of the people."

"What does that mean? That the legitimacy of the new Riigikogu and its government will be incomplete. The Supreme Court could have remedied this deficiency, but decided not to," Helme wrote.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:48

Tallinn plans to move ahead with new hospital

19:29

EKRE leader: Legitimacy of new Riigikogu incomplete

19:10

Tallinn would rule out quarries in its territory

18:51

Supreme Court dismisses all election complaints

18:48

National Electoral Committee registers new Riigikogu members

18:00

Eesti Energia refuses to slash outgoing board's bonuses

18:00

Estonia counts on European Commission to reduce agreed Covid vaccine supply

17:18

Lux Express adds new daily connections between Tartu and Riga

16:53

Kallas: Eesti Energia's absurd bonuses incomprehensible

15:57

Church collection box thieves return and repent

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

28.03

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

29.03

Historian: Putin has started to understand difficulties in Ukraine

29.03

Hololei: I stepped down to allow department to work in peace

29.03

Tallinn tramline construction to divert 27 bus routes until May 31

28.03

Research: Estonians are too selective when it comes to sustainable behavior

08:29

Finnish Air Force in joint NATO Baltic airspace exercise over Estonia

29.03

Teacher shortage holding back Estonian language learning

29.03

Prices of tires and tire change services up considerably

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: