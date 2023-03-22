E-votes spiked in final hours of elections

News
Online voting in the 2023 Riigikogu elections on Saturday evening. March 4, 2023.
Online voting in the 2023 Riigikogu elections on Saturday evening. March 4, 2023. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Electronic votes cast in the 2023 general elections spiked when e-voting started as well as in the final hours of voting. On average, 2,476 votes an hour were cast electronically over six days, whereas people were more active in the mornings and evenings.

Data from the National Electoral Office suggests that the e-voting system was used 324,301 times in the March 5 elections. "This covers all votes cast, including repeat e-votes – if someone voted twice, this figure reflects that," said Kristi Sobak, press representative for the office. In the end, 313,514 electronic votes were counted, putting the number of repeat votes at 10,787.

The busiest hour of e-voting (11,029 votes cast) occurred between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, immediately before e-voting ended. The previous hour saw 8,065 e-votes cast. The first hour of electronic voting on Monday, February 27 culminated in 7,298 votes.

Electronic voting was least active between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., with fewer than 100 people voting during these hours on some days. The lowest point came between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on March 2 when just 45 e-votes were cast.

Hourly overview of e-voting activity. Source: National Electoral Office

While voting officially ended at 8 p.m. on Saturday, 110 votes were counted after 8 p.m. as people who had logged in to the e-voting environment before 8 p.m. were given the chance to cast their vote.

The March 5 elections were the first where the number of e-votes exceeded that of paper ballots. In all, 6154,009 citizens voted of whom 301,495 on paper and 313,514 electronically.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:53

Report: Estonian companies' competitiveness key to economic growth path

14:07

Global Estonian Report: March 22-29

13:24

MP Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart joins the Center Party

13:11

Jaanus Karilaid: I'm Ratas' man

13:00

Tallinn to put Riguldi Manor in Lääne County up for sale

12:03

E-votes spiked in final hours of elections

11:51

Safety concerns arise once again as 2023's e-scooter season starts

10:54

Additional 11 hectares of infra coming to Tsiatsungõlmaa Training Area

10:29

Isamaa leader: Party must ditch 'evil' image, distance self from EKRE

09:52

Tallinn to host its first-ever children's jazz festival, Kräsh

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions Updated

21.03

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

20.03

Estonian flag now flies over former Russian ambassador Tallinn residence

20.03

US Navy destroyer visits Estonia

21.03

Estonia ranks third in Europe in life expectancy gender gap

20.03

Marriage equality will be discussed at end of coalition negotiations

21.03

Ambassador Sakkov: Things haven't been this exciting in Finland in decades

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: