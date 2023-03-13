State Electoral Office has received a few dozen complaints

News
State Electoral Office.
State Electoral Office. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The State Electoral Office has received a few dozen complaints and requests for information, head of the office Arne Koitmäe told ERR.

Koitmäe explained that the National Electoral Committee held its first meeting to discuss 12 complaints on Friday. Tuesday will see eight complaints processed, including two that were not reviewed in full on Friday.

Koitmäe said that the challenges differ in terms of subject matter and that some are rather memorandums or requests for clarification.

"People are contesting changes to how statistics is handled on the elections website. Challenges also concern electronic voting, its secrecy, with some protesting against e-voting in general. There is also a question regarding how the votes of people who voted from abroad are counted. One complaint concerns the organization of voting in Maardu. And there is a complaint regarding the credibility of e-voting," Koitmäe said.

"So far, we have been able to answer people's questions. One complaint has been satisfied. The complainant wished to make a verbal statement concerning the organization of voting but was asked to submit it in writing. Here, the committee found that the verbal complaint should have merited a response," he added.

The challenge (of the constitutionality of the e-vote – ed.) by the Conservative People's Party (EKRE), which the party first put to the Supreme Court where it was not entered into proceedings, has not reached the State Electoral Office. "The committee is processing another complaint by EKRE over whether the computer used to count e-votes was secure," Koitmäe remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

WRITE WITH VIKERRAADIO

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:32

Native Language Day reading marathon to take place Tuesday

16:35

January 2023 tax receipts up 11 percent on year

16:18

State Electoral Office has received a few dozen complaints

16:00

Expert: Parties forgot lessons from integration programs in Ida-Viru County

15:41

Cultural institutions want money for dry toilets and safe chandeliers

15:05

Andrus Ansip finds Urmas Paet good fit for post of European commissioner

14:39

Ilmar Raag: Perpetual opposition

14:38

Poll: Two-thirds of Estonian residents back continued Ukraine military aid

14:00

Anglers take advantage of winter weather to go ice fishing on Lake Peipus

13:17

Fixed-term deposits pay off again

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

10.03

ISS detains Aivo Peterson on suspicion of forming anti-Estonian association

10:01

Construction work on new Tallinn tramline starts Monday

10.03

Paper: First Estonian loses life in Ukraine war

10:14

NGO Slava Ukraini to hold review over suspicions of funds misuse

11.03

Volunteers rescue 118 cats from Tabasalu breeding farm

11.03

Baltic countries planning space cooperation

10.03

Estonia's new coalition wants NATO allies to spend 2.5% GDP on defense

11.03

Saturday brings return to snowy, wintry conditions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: