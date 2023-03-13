The State Electoral Office has received a few dozen complaints and requests for information, head of the office Arne Koitmäe told ERR.

Koitmäe explained that the National Electoral Committee held its first meeting to discuss 12 complaints on Friday. Tuesday will see eight complaints processed, including two that were not reviewed in full on Friday.

Koitmäe said that the challenges differ in terms of subject matter and that some are rather memorandums or requests for clarification.

"People are contesting changes to how statistics is handled on the elections website. Challenges also concern electronic voting, its secrecy, with some protesting against e-voting in general. There is also a question regarding how the votes of people who voted from abroad are counted. One complaint concerns the organization of voting in Maardu. And there is a complaint regarding the credibility of e-voting," Koitmäe said.

"So far, we have been able to answer people's questions. One complaint has been satisfied. The complainant wished to make a verbal statement concerning the organization of voting but was asked to submit it in writing. Here, the committee found that the verbal complaint should have merited a response," he added.

The challenge (of the constitutionality of the e-vote – ed.) by the Conservative People's Party (EKRE), which the party first put to the Supreme Court where it was not entered into proceedings, has not reached the State Electoral Office. "The committee is processing another complaint by EKRE over whether the computer used to count e-votes was secure," Koitmäe remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!