Electoral committee rejects United Left Party and EKRE election complaints

Riigikogu elections.
Riigikogu elections. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The National Electoral Committee rejected 2023 Riigikogu elections complaints it discussed at its Tuesday meeting, committee head Oliver Kask told ERR.

The National Electoral Committee reconvened on Tuesday to continue processing election complaints. These included challenges by the United Left Party, the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and several individuals, and mostly concerned electronic voting.

The committee did not satisfy a single complaint. "The United Left Party wanted the election result repealed based on its claim that it got more votes than is reflected in the official results, especially from other countries but also several Tallinn districts. The committee did not satisfy the challenge because no proof has been found to suggest more votes were given to the party. Proving something like that would be rather difficult," Kask said.

"As concerns the complaint by EKRE, we rejected the part of the challenge that concerned publication of the signed protocol of the electronic vote result on the valimised.ee website. This took place on Wednesday, March 8. Regarding the rest, we concluded that the complaint was filed too late. The committee received the complaint on Friday, while the events it challenged took place on Monday. Complaints need to be filed inside three days," he added.

Kase said that the complaint in question is not the same one the party's legal counsel Paul Keres filed in the Supreme Court where it was rejected.

The National Electoral Committee still needs to review several complaints for which purpose it will reconvene on Thursday.

The committee's decisions can be appealed in the Supreme Court.

Because the committee only counts complaints filed up to three days after relevant events, it is no longer possible to file new complaints regarding the events of election day, the election night vote counting or the recount on March 6. However, since the committee has not yet declared the election results, complaints can theoretically be taken to the Supreme Court after we make our decisions," Kask remarked.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

