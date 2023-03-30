Estonian entertainers and influencers report solid turnovers in 2022

Many Estonian social media entertainers and content creators have done a good job converting their fame into euros, with turnovers growing from one economic year to the next.

The Instagram account of socialite Brigitte Susanne Hunt has 120,000 followers. She owns two companies, Lõuapoolik OÜ and BSH OÜ, the activities of which include production of plays and dance performances as well as movie and video production in the case of the latter.

While Lõuapoolik seems to be inactive based on data from the business register, sales revenue came to €142,000 for BSH OÜ over the last 15 months. The company had one employee and spent €13,728 on labor.

The firm's turnover has been growing from one year to the next, going from €19,000 in 2018 to nearly €72,000 in 2021. The same goes for BSH's profit, which grew to nearly €70,000 last year.

Hunt refused to tell ERR how much of her economic activity is social media marketing and how much comes from participating in and hosting TV shows. "These are business secrets, and I do not wish to discuss money," Hunt said.

The social media star has worked with dozens of companies on Instagram, including Creditea, Macta Beauty and the Maxilla dental clinic.

The main business of Parimblogi OÜ, owned by Mallu Mariann Treimann, better known as the writer of the popular Mallukas blog, is ad mediation. Mallukas has 55,800 Instagram followers.

Reading the Mallukas blog costs €4.99 a month, while it is also possible to buy access to a single entry for €1. Mallukas told ERR that the blog has 1,300 regular subscribers.

Treimann has not filed her annual report for last year yet, while the Q4 2022 turnover of the company that has two employees was over €29,000.

Similarly to Hunt, Treimann's company has also managed to boost its turnover year after year, going from €40,000 in 2019 to €133,000 the year before last.

Parimblogi OÜ's profit came to more than €14,000 in 2021.

Mallukas a.k.a Treimann said that all her revenue comes from social media marketing, and her growing turnover and profit follow companies' interest in her services.

Socialite and journalist Anu Saagim has stakes in seven companies five of which she owns exclusively. She has 22,200 followers on Instagram.

Saagim's Ratio Stuudio OÜ had a turnover of more than €41,000 in 2021. Another one of her companies Skandaalne OÜ had assets totaling €470,000 in 2021, mostly in real estate.

Host, musician and content creator Mihkel Raud's limited company Raud Meedia clocked taxable income of €33,000 in Q4 of last year. The company's activities include content creation and services, as well as entertainment and promotional events organization.

In 2021, the company's turnover came to over €181,000 but has been less since then.

Mihkel Raud's Instagram account has 13,500 followers.

Andrei Zevakin's Instagram has 60,400 followers. He owns a company that bears his name the taxable income of which came to €31,000 in the final quarter of last year. The 2021 annual report put turnover at €42,000 and profit at €23,000. Andrei Zevakin OÜ managed to boost its turnover fourfold from the previous year.

The limited partnership of Laura Valk, who styles herself as a therapist, called Suurem Teadlikkus (Greater Awareness) was registered in September of 2021. The firm's turnover was €12,000 at the end of last year, while it is yet to file an annual report.

Valk has a little under 20,000 Instagram fans.

Merilin Taimre, formerly known as Paljas Porgand (Naked Carrot), now goes by the name of Shakti Šamotailo and runs a company called Creative Content, previously OÜ paljas Porgand. The firm offers content marketing services and publishes books.

Its turnover was over €60,000 and profit over €28,000 in 2021, up a few thousand euros from the year before. The business' own capital was €122,446.

Reality TV star Merylin Nau has 35,600 Instagram followers. She owns two companies: Kullakaevur OÜ and MerkZino OÜ. Neither has seen any business activity in the last quarter, based on business register data.

