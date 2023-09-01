Outgoing Latvian coalition wants residency language exam deadline prolonged

News
Latvian flag.
Latvian flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Latvia's government is recommending that the Saeima, the parliament of that country, grant Russian citizens required to pass a Latvian language exam in order to retain their residency rights there a two-year period of grace.

ERR's Latvia correspondent Ragnar Kond, reporting for "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK), said the initial deadline for passing the language exam is today, Friday, leaving around 10,000 people due to leave the country – the forfeit for not passing the exam as per the policy introduced.

These people, plus over 4,000 more people who took the exam and failed, would have to leave Latvia by year-end, as thing stand.

Speaking Thursday, Latvian climate and energy minister Raimonds Cudars said that: "We are seeing that quite a large number of Russian citizens have not yet passed the language exam, or have applied for the extension of their residence permit for unknown reasons.

"This means we need to provide additional opportunities to achieve this. In so doing, we can reach the primary goal, where a proportion of the people of Latvia who have not yet learned the Latvian language, then do so, and then they can really integrate into our society," Cudars went on.

An additional issue is that outgoing Latvian Prime Minister Krišjanis Karinš disbanded the coalition last month, while a successor coalition is in the process of being formed up.

The outgoing government's desire to relax the immigration law at the last minute has created confusion, as Russian citizens do not understand when the deadline to take the language exam, originally this month, now falls, or whether they need to start packing their bags. 

Many people, including those over the age of 75, are also in fact exempt from taking the Latvian language exam.

The ending of the validity of residence permits in Latvia would mean that Russian citizens who had been living there up to now would not be able to apply for medical benefits, for instance.

Around 4,500 Russian citizens resident in Latvia also failed the language exam on taking it, and will have to retake in the coming months.

The outgoing government discussed the situation in a closed sitting, and found that the Saeima, the Latvian parliament, should extend the deadline by two years, to make attaining the goal more realistic.

It is also not clear what line the new coalition will take, since that coalition has not been formed yet.

Much hinges on whether the National Alliance , which is currently in government and is opposed to making concessions, reenters the new, forthcoming administration.

The party argues that for any individual who has not even expressed a desire to learn the language of the state over many decades, in addition to choosing Russian citizenship for themselves, two additional years will not make any difference.

Conversely, Maris Kucinskis (unlike in Estonian, Maris is a man's name in Latvian – ed.), the interior minister from United List , has long stated that enforcing a strict immigration law will prove impossible.

"Those who do not pass the exam the first time must be given the opportunity to take it anew. So more time is needed to attain this," he told AK.

Estonia has not put in place any language requirement for Russian and Belarusian citizens who hold permanent residency, though a bill has been tabled which would if it passes strip them of the right to vote in local elections.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Ragnar Kond.

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:29

Outgoing Latvian coalition wants residency language exam deadline prolonged

13:46

President Karis: We must all support student teachers in their career path

13:12

This year's Eesti Laul begins on September 15

12:23

Paide dairy plant produces first cheddar cheese batch in test run

11:40

Tallinn wants new 1,200-pupil basic school in former ministry building

11:03

Tarmo Leppoja becomes new head of Estonian state real estate company

10:23

Petition opposing car tax in Estonia picks up record 65,565 signatures

10:20

ERR in Ukraine: Fierce fighting continues on outskirts of Urozhaine village

09:47

Ingrid Neel out of US Open women's doubles after round one loss

09:43

Kaia Kanepi out of US Open in round two

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.08

Kaja Kallas: Estonia's moral standards are so much higher

31.08

Gallery: Tallinn tram completes test run on newly renovated line

31.08

Kallas: Expectations on me should be same as those on Martin Helme

31.08

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

31.08

Estonia's e-Residency program reports €40 million in state revenue

31.08

Central Tallinn scooter parking limited to designated spots starting Friday

31.08

Tallinn harbor area construction work yields another shipwreck find

31.08

PM Kaja Kallas: Reform Party not looking for new prime minister

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: