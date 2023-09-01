Gallery: Storm downs around 100 trees in one Võru County park

Aftermath of the storm of August 30-31, 2023, which hit the park in Tsooru, Võru County.
High winds during a storm in Southeastern Estonia felled an estimated 100 trees in a local park, prompting an all-day clear up.

The storm hit Tsooru Park, Võru County, overnight Wednesday to Thursday and, while work to remove downed trees, branches and other debris began early on Thursday, park roads and thoroughfares were in many cases impassable until the afternoon.

Tsooru is a village around 25km southeast of Võru, and around 30km north of the border with Latvia, and is noted for its lake and manor (Estonian: Mõis) park.

One local resident said that the night had brought heavy thunder and strong winds, though it was not until dawn broke that the extent of the damage became clearer, and removal of the fallen trees was necessary even to get out of the house.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

