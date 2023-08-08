Two people injured by Monday's storm

News
Storm makes landfall on Saaremaa, Monday, August 7, 2023.
Storm makes landfall on Saaremaa, Monday, August 7, 2023. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Two people were injured in the severe storm that swept across Estonia on Monday.

In Pärnu County, a man was taken to hospital after a falling tree landed on him.

In Harju County, a woman received medical attention after she was pushed to the ground by strong winds.

Over 6,500 calls were made to the Rescue Service on Monday and Sunday due to the storm, which was awarded the highest category "very dangerous" by the Enviroment Agency. The majority were related to fallen trees on roads.

Network operator Elektrilevi has restored electricity supplies to over 40,000 households over the last 24 hours.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, almost 4,200 customers were still without power.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:37

Baltic's biggest wind farm cornerstone laid in Estonia's Pärnu County

19:50

PPA to build drone monitoring station on Narva's former Soviet tank site

19:12

Two people injured by Monday's storm

18:10

Urban space festival highlights Tartu's 'wastelands and voids'

17:45

New protection rules for heritage sites gives owners more flexibility

17:12

Estonian state to tighten up rail crossing safety regulations

17:04

Prosecution given access to communications data in 370 cases last year

17:02

Opposition has two weeks to say which bills will be abandoned

17:01

Urmas Paet: Free societies could be preferred in foreign trade

16:43

Waiting time for providing fingerprints at home could stretch into months

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.08

'Dangerous' storm warnings issued across Estonia Updated

07.08

Estonia will not revoke Russian, Belarusian citizens' residence permits

08:45

Aftermath of the storms: Electricity outages, damage to buildings and cars

07.08

77 percent of Estonians prioritize reaching replacement birth rate level

07.08

Gallery: Depeche Mode play the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

06.08

Language Board after deadline for obtaining Estonian at the workplace

06.08

Ukraine discloses name of Estonian firm involved in corruption case

07.08

Buying bus tickets online increasingly complicated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: