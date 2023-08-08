Two people injured by Monday's storm

Two people were injured in the severe storm that swept across Estonia on Monday.

In Pärnu County, a man was taken to hospital after a falling tree landed on him.

In Harju County, a woman received medical attention after she was pushed to the ground by strong winds.

Over 6,500 calls were made to the Rescue Service on Monday and Sunday due to the storm, which was awarded the highest category "very dangerous" by the Enviroment Agency. The majority were related to fallen trees on roads.

Network operator Elektrilevi has restored electricity supplies to over 40,000 households over the last 24 hours.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, almost 4,200 customers were still without power.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!