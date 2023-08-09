Majority of storm network damage fixed by Elektrilevi

All major problems caused by the storm earlier this week have been resolved by Wednesday evening, Estonia's largest network operator Elektrilevi said.

More than 200 people in two shifts worked to fix broken connections, the company said in a statement. Crews will continue to work night and day on Thursday.

On Monday, a "very dangerous" red weather warning was issued by the Enviroment Agency in western and southern Estonia in response to a storm. Less severe "dangerous" orange and yellow "potentially dangerous" alerts were also forecast for the rest of the country.

Strong winds tore down trees and branches, record-breaking hail stones were recorded in Saaremaa, and there were heavy rainstorms and thunder across the country.

At its peak, almost 50,000 people were without electricity. Approximately 5,000 households are still without power

A heavy storm hit Estonia on August 7. Source: Environment Agency

