Majority of storm network damage fixed by Elektrilevi

News
Storm makes landfall on Saaremaa, Monday, August 7, 2023.
Storm makes landfall on Saaremaa, Monday, August 7, 2023. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

All major problems caused by the storm earlier this week have been resolved by Wednesday evening, Estonia's largest network operator Elektrilevi said.

More than 200 people in two shifts worked to fix broken connections, the company said in a statement. Crews will continue to work night and day on Thursday.

On Monday, a "very dangerous" red weather warning was issued by the Enviroment Agency in western and southern Estonia in response to a storm. Less severe "dangerous" orange and yellow "potentially dangerous" alerts were also forecast for the rest of the country.

Strong winds tore down trees and branches, record-breaking hail stones were recorded in Saaremaa, and there were heavy rainstorms and thunder across the country.

At its peak, almost 50,000 people were without electricity. Approximately 5,000 households are still without power

A heavy storm hit Estonia on August 7. Source: Environment Agency

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09.08

Retrospect exhibition 'Eduard Rüga in Exile' on display in Tartu

09.08

Majority of storm network damage fixed by Elektrilevi

09.08

New residential and business quarter to be built in Tartu

09.08

Discussions still underway for Pärnu County's Rail Baltic section route

09.08

FM: Estonia continues to support Belarus' civil society, democratic future

09.08

Insurance companies: Storm damage claims from Monday on the rise

09.08

Swine fever in South Estonia likely originates in Russia and Latvia

09.08

Watchdog: Investigation into whether SALK made illicit donations continues

09.08

Defense Resources Agency chief: Changes will help save half million euros

09.08

Government to pick car tax model in September

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.08

'Dangerous' storm warnings issued across Estonia

09.08

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

09.08

Russian-taken military vehicle in Ukraine does not reveal Estonian secrets

07.08

Estonia will not revoke Russian, Belarusian citizens' residence permits

08.08

Aftermath of the storms: Electricity outages, damage to buildings and cars

08.08

Baltic's biggest wind farm cornerstone laid in Estonia's Pärnu County

09.08

Reinsalu: The country's credibility has been hit

08.08

Gallery: Exhibition 'Bygone' opens in Soviet-era Tallinn Linnahall

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: