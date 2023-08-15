Weather in Estonia warming up this week

Summer is not quite over in Estonia as the weather this week will bring temperatures in the late 20s, while conditions will be mostly clear and dry.

Monday night into Tuesday morning was clear of showers, with temperatures of 10-14C, or even warmer in coastal areas.

Tuesday morning has been foggy in places, but otherwise fairly clear and dry with a light southerly breeze and with ambient temperatures of 15-18C.

Weather in Estonia for the morning of Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Source: ERR

The day is set to remain sunny and dry, though clouds will build a little in the West.

Daytime temperatures are forecast at 23-27C, slightly cooler (around 20C) in coastal areas, where southeasterlies of up to 10 m/s will make their effects known.

Daytime weather in Estonia, Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Source: ERR

The evening will bring more cloud in the West and a chance of showers over the islands.

In the interior, it will be clearer, and remain dry, with temperatures still warm at 21 to 24C.

Weather map for the evening of Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Source: ERR

Overnight Tuesday to Wednesday night will see more showers in many places and some chances of thunder, while it will otherwise remain warm, 14-19C.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be 26-31C daytime, cooler on the coast from (21-25C). Again, the night will be warm (12-18C).

Four-day weather map August 16-August 20, 2023 Source: ERR

Thursday brings a strong chance of rain in southeastern Estonia, with daytime temperatures again higher inland (24-28C) than on the coast (19-23C).

Temperatures Friday and Saturday will start to cool down a bit, with patches of showers in places.

