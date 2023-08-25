Waterspouts seen off Estonian coast Thursday

A waterspout, off the coast of Estonia.
A waterspout, off the coast of Estonia. Source: Markus Vetemaa
Waterspouts were spotted forming off the coast of Estonia Thursday evening.

A waterspout usually arises in moisture-laden environments such as during the formation of storm clouds.

In this case, at least two spouts were spotted over Pärnu Bay in the Gulf of Riga.

Spectacular waterspouts have been seen in the region earlier this summer, and also further North, in the Gulf of Finland.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

