Waterspouts seen off Estonian coast Thursday

Waterspouts were spotted forming off the coast of Estonia Thursday evening.

A waterspout usually arises in moisture-laden environments such as during the formation of storm clouds.

Waterspouts over the Gulf of Pärnu this evening around 20:32 local time. Photo: Werner Daffe 24.08.2023 pic.twitter.com/motS5cSSeD — Kairo Kiitsak (@kairokiitsak) August 24, 2023

In this case, at least two spouts were spotted over Pärnu Bay in the Gulf of Riga.

Spectacular waterspouts have been seen in the region earlier this summer, and also further North, in the Gulf of Finland.

