Daily: Stray dog originally spotted in Pärnu turns up in Lääne-Viru County

A stray dog was rescued after apparently making a trip across the country, and now animal rescue personnel are trying to locate the animal's owner, regional daily Pärnu Postimees reports (link in Estonian).

The dog, aged only around one year, has been nicknamed Rasmus, and appears to be afraid of people, suggesting past maltreatment – whereas in early June, Rasmus was spotted in Pärnu, just a few weeks later, around Midsummer, he was seen at a bus stop in the village of Porkuni, Lääne-Viru County over 140km away from Pärnu as the crow flies (see map).

Irmeli Grönberg, owner of the Aita Mind Koju animal shelter, who has taken Rasmus in for the meantime, says that the dog's previous owner, and the person or persons responsible for abandoning him, both initially and then in the course of presumably driving him across the country, needs to be identified – adding that anyone providing information can do so in the strictest confidence.

Tamsalu (red pin) is around 140km to the northeast of Pärnu. Source: Google Maps

The dog was first spotted in early June on Rääma Kaevu street in Pärnu, but disappeared after attempts to catch him failed, and he was next seen in Tamsalu, Lääne-Viru County, where he lingered around to August 19 – he was being fed at the time, until being apprehended.

The original Pärnu Postimees article (in Estonian) replete with pictures is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!