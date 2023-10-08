Head of Elektrilevi: Power outages situation is pretty bad

News
{{1696748820000 | amCalendar}}
Mihkel Härm.
Mihkel Härm. Source: ERR
News

Mihkel Härm, chairman of the board of distribution network operator Elektrilevi, said that power outages caused by the recent days' storm are extensive and it may take days before power is restored for all consumers.

"The network situation is pretty bad at the moment as we have 35,000 customers without power across Estonia. Making the situation more difficult is the fact that winds remain strong and there are areas where we cannot operate hoists for safety reasons," Härm told ERR Sunday morning.'

The head of the DSO said that the storm is not forecast to quiet down before 9-10 p.m. Sunday, and that a more accurate estimate of how long it will take to repair outages can only be provided once that happens.

"We also looked at what we could compare the current storm to and came back, as one example, with the October storm in 2006 when we had 42,000 customers without power at one point. This was 52,000 yesterday. Back in 2006, it took eight days to restore power to all customers," Härm said.

He stressed that the company has nevertheless managed to restore power to 17,000 customers.

"But as I've said, strong wind is keeping us grounded. I cannot recall such a nationwide storm over several days from the last couple of decades," he remarked.

By 10:20 a.m. Sunday, 32,791 households were without power all over Estonia, based on data from Elektrilevi.

Elektrilevi: Over 60 teams working to eliminate storm damage

According to an Elektrilevi press release, over 60 teams are busy fixing storm damage all over Estonia, while the storm continuing means new outages are not out of the question.

"We have deployed additional teams and are working in two shifts to sort outages and restore power as quickly as possible. Because storm winds are forecast to persist throughout the day, we believe there will be new outages. Unfortunately, restoring power can be life-threatening in such weather conditions, while the safety of our staff is paramount. We urge people to heed all warnings and stay indoors if the weather is dangerous," the press release reads.

Elektrilevi is also asking people to stay away from fallen power lines as they can be life-threatening.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:23

Storms buffet Estonia, Rescue Board requests public stay home Updated

12:19

Head of Elektrilevi: Power outages situation is pretty bad Updated

12:08

Estonian ambassador to Israel: The word 'unprecedented' repeated often

11:55

Balticconnector pipeline between Estonia and Finland closed due to gas leak Updated

11:49

Ministry launches new attempt to bring healthier foods to school cafeterias

10:56

Kohtla-Järve deputy mayor attacked

09:56

Minister: Abolition of @eesti.ee email addresses a shame but necessary

09:21

Tallinn wants to invite businesses to Old Town to revitalize district

07.10

Estonian president, foreign minister condemn attacks against Israel Updated

07.10

Swimmers Jefimova, Zirk make Berlin world cup final

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12:23

Storms buffet Estonia, Rescue Board requests public stay home Updated

06.10

Strong winds, rain, storms forecast across Estonia this weekend

07.10

Eurora Solutions takes in around €40 million in investments, goes bankrupt

06.10

Estonian aid convoy hit by Russian missile in Ukraine

07.10

Estonian president, foreign minister condemn attacks against Israel Updated

07.10

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Alexei Navalny and the West's Schröderizatsiya

07.10

New tram line number 6 means reduced services on other routes

07.10

Analyst: Most shoppers in Estonia too lazy to compare store prices

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: