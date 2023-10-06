Strong winds, rain, storms forecast across Estonia this weekend

Storm makes landfall on Saaremaa, Monday, August 7, 2023.
Storm makes landfall on Saaremaa, Monday, August 7, 2023. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
Strong winds, "Intensive rain", and thunder are forecast across Estonia on Friday evening and over the weekend, the Enviroment Agency said. A "dangerous weather" warning has also been issued.

"The weather will change very quickly on Friday, with a new intense low-pressure system approaching from southern Scandinavia, which will bring rain to Estonia by Friday evening, which will be heavy in places, and will also bring gale force winds," Weather Service Forecaster Ülle Jõemaa told ERR.

The agency said there will be strong winds with gusts of up to 25 m/s on the coast, "intensive rain, risk of thunder" on Friday evening and night.

The strong winds will continue on Saturday and will increase in strength. Gusts will reach "23 m/s in inland, up to 30 m/s on coast, possible 32 m/s".

A level two "dangerous" weather warning was issued across Estonia on October 6, 2023. Source: Environment Agency

The agency says the storm will cause trees to fall and there are high risks of power cuts.

Ferry traffic will also be disturbed due to very strong winds and high waves.

"Sea level will rise 110-130 cm over the average and will pass over the critical level in Tallinn in Pirita area (critical level 100 cm)," a message on the website said. This may cause flooding.

On Sunday, alongside the storms, there is a possibility of sleet.

Up-to-date information can be viewed on the agency's website in English, Russian, and Estonian here.

Editor: Helen Wright

