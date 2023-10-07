Storms buffet Estonia, Rescue Board requests public stay home

Stormy conditions with gusts in excess of 30 meters per second have buffeted Estonia, leading to rising sea levels, downed trees and an estimated nearly 40,000 power outages nationwide as of Saturday evening.

Ferries between the mainland and the island of Hiiumaa, and between Tallinn and Helsinki, have been subject to cancelation.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) says that responders have had to make over 600 trips nationwide, in response to hazards caused by the storm

So far, the largest number of events has been seen in the Rescue Board's Western District (220), followed by 190 in the Northern District, at the time of writing.

A total of 113 storm-related incidents have been registered in the Southern region; 89 in the Eastern region. Most of them are trees that have fallen on roads or power lines

Meelis Mesi, the board's chief with responsibility for the entire country, said that a storm of this duration, hitting the entire country, has not been seen for several decades.

The winds, which picked up Friday and overnight into Saturday, are not projected to subside tonight either, according to the Environmental Board.

"We ask people to stay indoors at home and to not go out on the roads. If moving is absolutely essential, take care, as trees may have fallen on the roads," Mesi went on.

More than 39,000 households have been left without electricity, up from the approximately 32,800 reported at 5 p.m., and a little over 8,100 mid-morning Saturday, according to data from Elektrilevi.

Electricity infrastructure maintenance firm Elektrilevi said Saturday morning it had been making preparations for the onset of the storm on Friday, and, with a boosted workforce, outages will be eliminated from early Saturday morning.

However, since the winds were still gaining momentum at that time, more power outages are expected going forward, while even resolving existing ones is challenging for the work teams themselves.

Elektrilevi board chair Mihkel Härm said: "We are at work with an increased workforce, across two shifts. Since the storm is still gathering momentum according to the forecasts, we foresee that there will be more power cuts."

"Unfortunately, with strong winds and thunder of this kind, resolving the outages is challenging, as the situation can be life-threatening, while safety remains paramount. We also exhort people to follow all warnings and stay safe and well at home in these hazardous conditions," Härm went on.

As of Saturday evening, Elektrilevi's outages map, updated in real time (and which itself has been subject to outages - ed.), was showing tens of thousands of outages across the country. To the North, in Finland, around 30,000 households in the Southeast of the country alone were without power as of Saturday morning, Yle reports. Latvia, too, has been hit by storms, with the country's authorities issuing danger warnings also, LSM reports.

As is often the case with regular autumn storms, falling branches and trees damage power lines; as noted the duration, intensity and area affected by this storm is exceptional.

Elektrilevi urges all residents to stay away from downed power lines, as they present a life-threatening hazard.

One case of a fallen tree was found blocking traffic on Narva mnt in the Kadriorg district of Tallinn at around 5 p.m. (see gallery) leading to routes 1 and 3 being diverted to Suur-Paala.

The tree had fallen on a car, whose driver was uninjured in the incident, eye-witnesses said.

The sea level in Tallinn had by mid-morning exceeded the critical limit in Pirita (see gallery below), East of the city center, and is around a meter over the average level, though the levee had not broken at that point.

Sea level figures of 110-130cm above average have also been reported.

As reported by ERR News, high winds, "intensive rain," and thunder were forecast across Estonia from Friday evening and over the weekend, the Environment Agency (Keskonnaamet) said. A Level 2 ("dangerous weather") warning was also issued, and remains in place.

The strong northwesterlies can reach gusts in excess of 30 m/s (Force 11 on the Beaufort Scale), while the general windspeeds are reported at 15-20 m/s (Force 7-8).

Hiiumaa ferry connection disrupted, some departures to Helsinki cancelled

Due to the strong wind, TS Laevad halted shipping between the mainland and the island of Hiiumaa on Saturday, from 2:30 p.m.

The company promises to release new information about the next vessel connections at approximately 7 p.m.

Cancellation of trips on the Virtsu - Kuivastu route (Muhu/Saaremaa) is currently not foreseen, TS Laevad says.

Saturday departures have also been canceled by shipping lines Viking Line and Eckerö on the Tallinn-Helsinki route.

The Eckerö Line ferry Finlandia was supposed to depart from Tallinn for Helsinki at 12:00 noon and to make the return journey at 3:15 p.m. This was canceled, as was Viking Line's Viking XPRS 5.00 p.m. ferry from Tallinn to Helsinki. The return 8:30 p.m. service is also canceled, while Viking Line also canceled the Sunday morning 8:00 a.m. Tallinn to Helsinki sailing.

Estonian carrier Tallink says its services remain sailing as of the time of writing.

Up-to-date weather information can be viewed on the agency's website in English, Russian, and Estonian here.

