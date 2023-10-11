Wind to pick up again in Estonia on Wednesday

Estonia is set for more wet and windy conditions, for the remainder of this week.
After a calm period in the wake of the weekend's storms, stronger winds and are rain forecast for Wednesday.

A new low pressure is forming over Scandinavia and will become increasingly active daytime as it moves across the Gulf of Bothnia. On its fringes over the Baltic, including Estonia, wind speeds will pick up again, and also bring rain during the day.

Overnight Tuesday to Wednesday was cloudy, but clearing in places, and not quite as cold as the preceding night, with temperatures remaining above zero, at 2-10C – the West being the warmer half of the country.

Wednesday morning begins wet and windy, with southwesterlies of 9-15 m/s in gusts up to 24 m/s. Ambient temperatures are 10-11 degrees in the West, 5-7 degrees in the East of the country.

Weather map for the morning of Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Source: ERR

The mercury will climb a little daytime, again warmer in the West (13-15 degrees) than the East (11-12 degrees), while the winds remain strong.

Daytime weather map for Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Source: ERR

Rainy weather and strong winds will remain the order of the day overnight and in fact heading into the weekend, with average daytime temperatures ranging from 9-16 degrees. Nighttime values will remain above zero at least, on average 4 degrees to 11 degrees. Cloud cover remains, though Sunday is forecast to be somewhat clearer.

Four-day weather outlook, Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15, 2023. Source: ERR

The weekend's storms left tens of thousands of households without power, across Estonia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather reporter Siret Tuula.

