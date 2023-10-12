Rescue Board: Storm winds forecast, power outages possible Thursday

Strong winds warning issued for Thursday, October 12, 2023.
Strong winds warning issued for Thursday, October 12, 2023. Source: Environmental Agency
The Rescue Board and the Environmental Agency's weather service warn of strong winds that might cause new power outages, especially in the north of Estonia, on Thursday.

The Rescue Board warns of southwest and west wind reaching speeds of up to 30 meters per second Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the evening. Strong winds may cause damage to infrastructure, such as trees falling on roads or power lines, which may lead to power outages.

Estonia's west and north coast are forecast to be most affected. The board recommends people stay indoors during periods of strong wind and avoid driving if possible.

People are also urged to prepare for power outages of which power companies should be notified. It is prudent to always have food, water and batteries at hand when preparing for outages.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

