Northeastern Estonian town of Narva-Jõesuu also hit hard by weekend's storms

Damaged yachts after the weekend's storm hit Narva-Jõesuu.
Source: ERR
While much of reports the damage from the weekend's storms in Estonia focus on the worst-hit areas in the West and North, the resort town of Narva-Jõesuu, which lies on the Eastern border, received its fair share of the effects also, and it is forecast to take to next weekend for everything to be put right.

As a coastal town, Narva-Jõesuu was affected by rising sea levels, causing serious damage to boats and also erosion of the beach area, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday.

Anatoli Ivanov, director of the Narva-Jõesuu yacht club, told AK that: "Two options faced us. One was to leave the sailboats on the water and the other option was to bring them here on land. But the waves were also extremely large, the winds strong. Unfortunately, two sailboats sank and one was severely damaged," adding that some of the vessels were expensive models.

Narva-Jõesuu Deputy Mayor Raim Sarv (SDE) said that storms of the magnitude of last weekend's, with fallen trees (see gallery below) adding to the woes, happen around once a decade.

As in other parts of the country, electricity outages were experienced, including blackouts of some street lights, and a children's play area now requires extensive repairs, AK reported.

The financial aspect to the damage has yet to be fully calculated, though is thought to be in the region of at least €20,000.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Jüri Nikolajev.

