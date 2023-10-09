Watchdog to determine whether Elektrilevi on top of fixing outages

The Competition Authority has decided to launch supervision proceedings regarding Estonia's power distribution system operator Elektrilevi to gauge whether and how the DSO has improved its ability to restore power to customers.

Marilin Tilkson, head of the watchdog's energy markets department, said that power outages in Saaremaa last December demonstrated deficiencies in Elektrilevi's procedures and planning. "We aim to measure whether conclusions have been drawn and the necessary changes made," Tilkson said.

There have been extensive power outages all over Estonia since October 7, caused by storm winds.

Around 51,000 households were without power simultaneously at the peak of the storm in the evening of October 7, while Elektrilevi have said it may take as long as until Friday to restore power to all customers in Harju County.

The Competition Authority's control action wants to determine whether the DSO has made changes in its processes of fixing outages and crisis management following the watchdog's criticism after the Saare County outages, which took around a week to resolve in some places.

The authority exercises supervision over competition, electricity, natural gas, district heating, postal services, water and sewage, railroad, aviation and ports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!