Watchdog to determine whether Elektrilevi on top of fixing outages

News
Competition Authority signage.
Competition Authority signage. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Competition Authority has decided to launch supervision proceedings regarding Estonia's power distribution system operator Elektrilevi to gauge whether and how the DSO has improved its ability to restore power to customers.

Marilin Tilkson, head of the watchdog's energy markets department, said that power outages in Saaremaa last December demonstrated deficiencies in Elektrilevi's procedures and planning. "We aim to measure whether conclusions have been drawn and the necessary changes made," Tilkson said.

There have been extensive power outages all over Estonia since October 7, caused by storm winds.

Around 51,000 households were without power simultaneously at the peak of the storm in the evening of October 7, while Elektrilevi have said it may take as long as until Friday to restore power to all customers in Harju County.

The Competition Authority's control action wants to determine whether the DSO has made changes in its processes of fixing outages and crisis management following the watchdog's criticism after the Saare County outages, which took around a week to resolve in some places.

The authority exercises supervision over competition, electricity, natural gas, district heating, postal services, water and sewage, railroad, aviation and ports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09.10

Ukrainian Armed Forces' cyber defense classroom opened with Estonian support

09.10

Emergency services received record number of calls during storm

09.10

Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

09.10

Weekend storm damaged dozens of trees in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park

09.10

Paris' bedbug problem could spread to Estonia

09.10

Watchdog to determine whether Elektrilevi on top of fixing outages

09.10

Estonian movie Smoke Sauna Sisterhood hits UK and Irish cinemas this fall

09.10

Eesti Raudtee plans to build more weather shelters on train platforms

09.10

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

09.10

Veronika Uibo: Why I'm no longer a teacher

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.10

Storms buffet Estonia, Rescue Board requests public stay home Updated

09.10

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

08.10

Balticconnector pipeline between Estonia and Finland closed due to gas leak

09.10

Elering hopes to find location of Balticconnector gas leak within days

08.10

Gallery: Storm damage on Sunday

07.10

Eurora Solutions takes in around €40 million in investments, goes bankrupt

09.10

Viimsi futsal club fires Serbian coach after he congratulates Putin

08.10

Tallinn wants to invite businesses to Old Town to revitalize district

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: