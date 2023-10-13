Record wave height recorded in Gulf of Finland

Waves in stormy weather.
Waves in stormy weather. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Lilian Õis
While the storm that raged in Estonia and the surrounding region from last Friday to Sunday was the first of its kind for many years, it was not until Wednesday that a decade-long record for significant wave heights was broken, weekly Maaleht reports.

A wave height of 5.78m was recorded in the Gulf of Finland, Maaleht says.

The previous wave height record for the Gulf of Finland dates back to 2012, when a wave buoy belonging to the Finnish Meteorological Institute clocked a value of 5.2 meters.

While conditions on Wednesday were not as severe in terms of wind speed as they were during the storms last weekend, the wind was blowing more or less along the axis of the Gulf of Finland at nearly  20 meters per second, meaning waves could amass energy from a longer catchment area.

The wave was detected by LainePoiss ("Wave boy"), a smart buoy operated by Tallinn University of Technology's (TalTech) Institute of Marine Systems.

The satellite image below also shows the situation

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

