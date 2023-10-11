Expert: Dragging an anchor is rare, but nothing can be ruled out

News
Tanker and ships at sea off the coast of Tallinn.
Tanker and ships at sea off the coast of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Ships dropping anchor around pipeline infrastructure are rare and prohibited, but no theory can yet be ruled out in the Balticconnector investigation, said Are Piel, head of Vessel Traffic Management Department at the Transport Administration.

Several ships were in the area of Balticconnector in the Gulf of Finland before a sudden drop in pressure was detected on Sunday morning (October 8).

Vessels can drop anchor half a mile from underwater infrastructure to avoid causing damage. 

Among several others, the Russian cargo ship SVG Flot was near the broken part of the pipeline over the weekend.

A representative of the ship's owner told Finnish media it was in the area between Friday evening and Sunday evening due to bad weather.

"In general, in the maritime sector, anchor dragging is a very rare occurrence. Either the ship has broken down or something has been broken in a storm. But nothing can be ruled out in the current situation," Piel told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera". "There were four ships crossing in the time period we were given. At first glance, it seemed like normal traffic, but I can't comment any further at this time."

Seismic waves, which could indicate a possible explosion, were also registered by three seismological stations in Finland.

The seismic event was below the detection threshold of Estonia's seismological stations, said seismologist Heidi Soosalu.

it is not known exactly what the cause was. But both Estonia's national transmission system operator Elering and the Norwegian seismological center NORSAR said a ship's anchor could have caused it.

"I estimated the magnitude of the current event at 0.5. It's not surprising that it was below the detection threshold - we have a detection threshold of about magnitude one," said Soosalu. "The event in question is similar to what could be a minor explosion in Estonian limestone quarries."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:00

Expert: Dragging an anchor is rare, but nothing can be ruled out

19:20

Estonian National Ballet soloist Jevgeni Grib stages his first major ballet

19:19

Russian cargo ship spent weekend in vicinity of Balticconnector pipeline leak Updated

18:50

Finnish experts: Russia may have had several motives for damaging pipeline

18:19

Tsahkna attends emergency EU foreign ministers meeting to discuss Israel

18:07

Stockpiling agency head: No sense in booking LNG terminal just in case

17:38

Record number of proposals submitted for Tallinn's participatory budget

16:58

CEPA: Russian one-upmanship over Israel an example of laughing to hide the tears

16:54

Market price of gas up considerably since Friday

16:36

Finnish Gasgrid: Balticconnector can return to service in April 2024

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.10

Ministers: Balticconnector pipeline damage was deliberate Updated

10.10

Finnish media: Balticconnector pipeline leak 'does not appear to be an accident'

19:19

Russian cargo ship spent weekend in vicinity of Balticconnector pipeline leak Updated

08:15

Estonian navy commander: Seems Balticconnector pipeline ruptured from one side

13:12

WHO: Estonian girls experience steepest coming of age across EU, Canada

09.10

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

10.10

President: Information about infrastructure damage 'very concerning' Updated

10.10

Kaja Kallas to FT: Estonia would forgo EU funds if Ukraine admitted

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: