Seismologist: We have not detected explosions in the Gulf of Finland

Heidi Soosalu.
Heidi Soosalu. Source: Priit Ennet / ERR
Heidi Soosalu, seismologist at the Estonian Geological Service, said that neither Estonian nor Finnish seismic stations registered anything resembling explosions during the time period the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland developed a suspected leak.

"Seismic data does not confirm an explosion, or if there was one, it was below the detection threshold. It is doubtful that an explosion that small could have damaged much of anything. But there is no seismic record of any such activity," the Estonian Geological Service's senior geologist told ERR Tuesday.

Soosalu said that the seismic situation at sea is monitored using a network of stations in Estonia and Finland, and that the coastal parts of the Gulf of Finland are "quite well covered."

The Balticconnector natural gas transmission pipeline between Estonia and Finland experienced a drop in pressure the night before Sunday, after which the two countries' transmission system operators shut off the gas in the pipeline.

The undersea portion of Balticconnector runs for 77 kilometers between Paldiski in Estonia and Inkoo in Finland. The pipeline was launched in early 2020.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

