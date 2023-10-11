Russian cargo ship spent weekend in vicinity of Balticconnector pipeline leak

{{1697015340000 | amCalendar}}
Cargo ship at sea (Illustrative).
Cargo ship at sea (Illustrative). Source: BlackBird DSK / Unsplash
Shipping traffic site Marine Traffic determined that Russian cargo ship SVG Flot spent the last weekend in the vicinity of the leak of the Balticconnector natural gas pipeline linking Estonia and Finland. The pipeline experienced a drop in pressure on Sunday.

Marine Traffic found that the Russian vessel was in the vicinity of where the pipeline was damaged between Friday evening and Sunday night. The Balticconnector pipeline experienced a leak the night before Sunday.

Marine Traffic monitors maritime traffic all over the world. It may not detect all ships as some vessels might have their transponders switched off.

Norwegian seismologists detected a possible explosion near the Balticconnector at 1:20 a.m.

Norsar said Wednesday that the explosion it detected could have been caused by 100 kilograms of TNT equivalent. The organization also said that the seismic event it detected was not caused by an earthquake but may have been caused by an anchor hitting the pipeline.

Commodore Jüri Saska, commander of the Estonian Navy, told ERR Tuesday that looking at damage caused to the Balitcconnector, it seems something raked the pipeline from one side.

The 77-kilometer underwater pipeline connects Paldiski, Estonia and Inkoo, Finland. It was launched in 2020 and construction cost over €300 million.

Editor: Karl Kivil, Marcus Turovski

Source: Helsingin Sanomat

