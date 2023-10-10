Drivers urged to switch to winter tires

News
Drivers must use winter tires after October 15.
Drivers must use winter tires after October 15. Source: Aleksei Flippov/ITAR-TASS/Scanpix
News

Drivers are recommended to switch to winter tires due to a series of frosty nights over the past week. Usually, driving with studded tires is not allowed until October 15, newspaper Postimees reported.

Winter tires should be used between October 15 and March 31, but this can be extended from October 1 to April 30 if winter conditions are present.

Taavi Kirss, the head of the Northern Prefecture's traffic supervision service, said winter road conditions are forecast and that it is worth checking the weather before starting a journey.

"Be sure to check before installing winter tires that they are not too old or worn, if necessary, consult a tire workshop," he told BNS.

Road conditions can be checked on the tarktee.ee website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:35

Transavia France to start flights between Tallinn and Paris next spring

14:09

Drivers urged to switch to winter tires

13:55

Think tank: Ukrainian refugees doing better than expected on labor market

13:53

More people may be exempt from wartime service based on their work in Estonia

13:40

Used car seller: Such high registration fees are shocking

13:17

Cleveron lays off 20 percent of staff as 2023 proves to be loss-making year

12:51

ICDS chief: Israel's steps suggest it is prepared for a protracted conflict

12:25

Kaja Kallas to FT: Estonia would forgo EU funds if Ukraine admitted

12:17

Finance minister: We should explore options for cars with foreign plates

11:42

Seismologist: We have not detected explosions in the Gulf of Finland

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.10

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

09.10

Storms buffet Estonia, Rescue Board requests public stay home Updated

09.10

Elering hopes to find location of Balticconnector gas leak within days

09.10

Paris' bedbug problem could spread to Estonia

08.10

Balticconnector pipeline between Estonia and Finland closed due to gas leak

09.10

Viimsi futsal club fires Serbian coach after he congratulates Putin

09.10

Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

09.10

Veronika Uibo: Why I'm no longer a teacher

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: