Drivers urged to switch to winter tires

Drivers are recommended to switch to winter tires due to a series of frosty nights over the past week. Usually, driving with studded tires is not allowed until October 15, newspaper Postimees reported .

Winter tires should be used between October 15 and March 31, but this can be extended from October 1 to April 30 if winter conditions are present.

Taavi Kirss, the head of the Northern Prefecture's traffic supervision service, said winter road conditions are forecast and that it is worth checking the weather before starting a journey.

"Be sure to check before installing winter tires that they are not too old or worn, if necessary, consult a tire workshop," he told BNS.

Road conditions can be checked on the tarktee.ee website.

