Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

News
A highway just outside Tallinn.
A highway just outside Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

Drivers are being advised to take care on the roads on Monday evening as temperatures will drop close to 0 degrees and slippery conditions are expected, the Transport Administration warned.

The temperature may also dip below 0 degrees which can lead to ice and frost on wet or damp sections.

Slippery conditions are expected to last until Tuesday morning.

Drivers are advised to check road conditions before they travel on the tarktee.ee website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09.10

Ukrainian Armed Forces' cyber defense classroom opened with Estonian support

09.10

Emergency services received record number of calls during storm

09.10

Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

09.10

Weekend storm damaged dozens of trees in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park

09.10

Paris' bedbug problem could spread to Estonia

09.10

Watchdog to determine whether Elektrilevi on top of fixing outages

09.10

Estonian movie Smoke Sauna Sisterhood hits UK and Irish cinemas this fall

09.10

Eesti Raudtee plans to build more weather shelters on train platforms

09.10

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

09.10

Veronika Uibo: Why I'm no longer a teacher

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.10

Storms buffet Estonia, Rescue Board requests public stay home Updated

09.10

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

08.10

Balticconnector pipeline between Estonia and Finland closed due to gas leak

09.10

Elering hopes to find location of Balticconnector gas leak within days

08.10

Gallery: Storm damage on Sunday

07.10

Eurora Solutions takes in around €40 million in investments, goes bankrupt

09.10

Viimsi futsal club fires Serbian coach after he congratulates Putin

08.10

Tallinn wants to invite businesses to Old Town to revitalize district

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: