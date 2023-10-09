Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

Drivers are being advised to take care on the roads on Monday evening as temperatures will drop close to 0 degrees and slippery conditions are expected, the Transport Administration warned.

The temperature may also dip below 0 degrees which can lead to ice and frost on wet or damp sections.

Slippery conditions are expected to last until Tuesday morning.

Drivers are advised to check road conditions before they travel on the tarktee.ee website.

