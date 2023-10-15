Use of studded tires allowed from Sunday

Drivers can install studded tires from Sunday, October 15 in Estonia, while all cars need to be fitted with winter tires by December 1. All season tires can be used year-round.

The Transport Administration urges drivers to decide when to swap their summer tires out for winter ones based on what types of roads they mostly use. People who often drive on extra-urban roads and early in the morning should not postpone installing winter tires as freezing temperatures are already a possibility in the wee hours, while those who mostly drive in urban areas and during the day should not wait too long either.

Winter tires need to have a minimum groove depth of 3 millimeters.

The use of winter tires is allowed between October 15 and March 31 (mandatory from December 1). The authorities may allow the use of studded tires from October 1 in case of exceptionally wintry road conditions.

