New winter tire requirements in Estonia effective December 1

Starting December 1, vehicles in Estonia will be required to use winter tires marked with the EU standardized Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol, indicating they are rated for severe snow service.

The change is based on a regulation signed by the minister of economic affairs and infrastructure in 2019, the Transport Administration said.

According to the Estonian authority, 3PMSF tires are better suited to wintry conditions than, for example, M+S (mud and snow) rated tires.

Excepted from the requirement are vehicles that use all-terrain tires marked with the POR (Professional Off-Road) symbol.

3PMSF tires will be required for use on passenger cars, minivans, O2 category light trailers (0.75-3.5 tons) as well as vehicles in the L6e (light quadricycle) and L7e (heavy quadricycle) categories.

Three-peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol used on appropriately rated snow or winter tires. Source: UNECE

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!