Vehicle registration certificates to get new design

News
New (blue) vehicle registration certificate.
New (blue) vehicle registration certificate. Source: Transport Administration
News

The Transport Administration will be issuing land vehicle registration certificates with a new design and additional security elements from December 1.

To make the vehicle's technical specifications stand out, names of fields will be moved to the front of the document, with some non-obligatory fields, such as vehicle dimensions and axle load, removed, said Sulev Vill, registration services manager for the agency.

He added that all technical specifications will still be available in the administration's online service environment.

The vehicle's valid technical inspection date will be printed on the back of the new certificates. The new certificates are blue to make them clearly distinguishable from older ones (green) that sport a different layout.

"The important thing to note is that all current land vehicle registration certificates will remain valid and do not have to be replaced," Vill said.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

