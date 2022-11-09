Priit Sauk appointed new Transport Administration director

Priit Sauk has been appointed new chief of state agency the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet), according to unconfirmed information.

Sauk headed another, related state body and predecessor of the Transport Administration, namely the Highways Administration (Maanteeamet), several years ago.

Sauk is also head of the Estonian branch of RB Rail AS, the company overseeing the Estonian component of the Rail Baltica high-speed rail link.

Kaido Padar, who had been director of the Transport Board for 18 months, submitted his resignation in summer.

The main development he oversaw during his tenure was the merger of the formerly separate civil aviation, highways and maritime administrations. The merger took effect on January 1, 2021.

The news heads of several other state agencies are in the process of being appointed, or have recently been appointed, including the Police and Border Guard Board, the Rescue Board (Pääsetamet), the Internal Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The Transport Administration falls under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications' auspices and is tasked with planning and overseeing mobility in Estonia on land, sea and in the air, and ensuring safe and environmentally sustainable infrastructures relating to this.

